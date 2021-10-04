CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets still available for KISS concert at Cajundome

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Limited tickets are available for this week’s KISS “The End of the Road World Tour” at the Cajundome on Wednesday, October 6.

The Cajundome has provided important reminders and information for those planning to attend:

  • Face Masks are required at entry for all fans and staff and should be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
  • Fans are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test at this time.
  • Please practice proper hand washing practices and maintain 6 foot social distancing when possible in common or lobby areas.

A clear bag policy is in place at the Cajundome. Approved bags include:

  • Clear plastic bag that does not exceed a gallon size Ziploc bag, 12” x 12” x 6”.
  • Small clutch or purse, with or without a strap, that does not exceed 6.5” by 4.5”.
  • Equipment bag for necessary medical items.  Diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

Free Parking is available at Cajun Field and fans are asked to utilize the pedestrian tunnel to access the Cajundome from Cajun Field. Parking Passes and limited handicap accessible parking will be available at the Gate 12 Administrative Lot (enter via Reinhardt Drive). Drop-offs & Ride Share (Uber/Lyft) are encouraged, they say.

The Cajundome recommends drop offs take place at Gate 12 or at the Cajun Field Pedestrian Tunnel entrance.

Guests can also beat the traffic and arrive early and socialize with friends, family and other guests at the Table Room. The Table Room is scheduled to open at 5:00 PM for KISS ticketed guests.

For all current event information, visit our website at www.CAJUNDOME.com .

