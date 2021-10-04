Low humidity returns to DFW, sticks around all week with cool mornings and warm afternoons

Cool mornings, warm afternoons. Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

DFW airport measured a little over a 1/2 of an inch late last week and into Saturday. Some areas saw 3" to 5" of rain, especially west and south of the area.

High pressure at the surface will continue to give us a northerly wind today into tomorrow, ushering in the very dry air. This will keep our mornings cool and our afternoon's warm through Wednesday. Morning lows will mainly be in the fifties away from town, near 60 in the immediate DFW area.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a southerly wind will return warming us up into the upper eighties. Morning lows will still be comfortable, 50s and low 60s.

By Friday and especially Saturday and Sunday, most areas jump back up into the lower nineties. We can thank a breezy southwesterly wind for that. Good news is, the humidity levels will remain low.

Our next subtle weather change will arrive late Sunday, as a weak cold front passes through the area. I Can't rule out a few scattered showers and storms along the front, but due to the dry southwesterly wind on Saturday and Sunday, the return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will be very limited. Therefore, precipitation chances will be greatest into Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

Temperatures behind this front won't cool off that much for early next week but we will drop back into the eighties for highs.

Right now, I don't see any big cold fronts arriving across the area anytime soon. We'll have to wait for the 2nd half of October for that!

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 87; Low: 64

*Today’s Averages: High: 83; Low: 62

*Record high: 96 (1898, 1925, 1983); Record low: 45 (1987)

*October rain: 0.58”; October surplus: +0.09”

*2021 Rain: 27.67”; 2021 surplus: +0.09”

*Sunrise: 7:25am; Sunset: 7:08pm

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, but dry. High: Mid 80s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 53-60. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: Mid 80s. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, continued warm and dry. High: Mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny and a but warmer. High: Upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and even warmer. High: Low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and hot. Slight chance for a late day shower or storm. High: Low 90s.

