Region women join special honor flight in Operation HerStory

Three local women will make history as part of the first Honor Flight solely for female veterans: Operation HerStory. The women — Alexandria "Sandy" Welty, 82, of Highland, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam; and Molly Miller, 70, of Hobart, who served in the U.S. Navy — will be among 94 female veterans who will be flying out of Midway International Airport on Wednesday with their destination Washington, D.C.