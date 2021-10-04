CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi vs. MLGW water rights case is first on Supreme Court docket

By AP
WREG
WREG
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmLK9_0cGPhVQi00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Supreme Court goes back into session Monday, and the first case on the docket involves a dispute between Mississippi and Memphis over rights to the underground aquifer that supplies water to much of the area.

The Memphis Sand Aquifer and Sparta Sand Aquifer sit beneath parts of both states. The dispute stretches back to 2005 when Mississippi first claimed that Memphis is pumping water from the Mississippi portion of the aquifer.

Tennessee says water doesn’t work that way, saying the aquifer is an interstate resource that should be shared fairly.

“Mississippi believes the City of Memphis is stealing its groundwater. So it sued Tennessee, the City of
Memphis, and Memphis Light, Gas & Water Division (“MLGW”) for injunctive relief and money damages,” the introduction to the case states.

Abortion, guns and religion top the Supreme Court term that begins Monday. A look at those and a few other notable cases:

ABORTION

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health (19-1392) is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court’s major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide. Lower courts blocked Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but a more conservative Supreme Court has agreed to review those rulings. Abortions would be banned in a dozen states and severely restricted in about a dozen others if the justices were to overrule their earlier abortion decisions. Arguments are Dec. 1.

GUNS

New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen (20-843) is a case that could expand gun rights in the United States and involves the right to carry a firearm in public. It is also the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the high court, making a 6-3 conservative majority. The case involves New York’s restrictive gun permit law. New York state is among six states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public. Arguments are Nov. 3.

STATE SECRETS

United States v. Zubaydah (20-827) and FBI v. Fazaga (20-828) are two cases that involve what the government claims are “state secrets,” information that if disclosed would harm national security. The first case the court will hear involves a Guantanamo Bay detainee who a lower court said was tortured in CIA custody. He’s seeking information from two former CIA contractors. Arguments are Oct. 6. The other state secrets case involves a group of Muslim residents of California who allege the FBI targeted them for surveillance because of their religion. The group’s claims were dismissed at an early stage after the government cited state secrets, but an appeals court revived the case. Arguments are Nov. 8.

TAXPAYER FUNDING OF RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS

Carson v. Makin (20-1088) is the court’s latest case over discrimination based on religion. Parents in Maine are suing over the state’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program for families who live in towns that don’t have public schools. The court has issued a string of rulings in recent years in favor of churches and families challenging state restrictions on taxpayer money going to religious institutions. Arguments are Dec. 8.

BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING

United States v. Tsarnaev (20-443) is the Biden administration’s effort to have the death sentence reinstated for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. An appeals court threw out the sentence, but not the convictions, for Tsarnaev’s role in the 2013 bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Arguments are Oct. 13.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE

Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate (21-12) is a challenge by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to rules about limits on repaying a candidate for federal office who loans his or her campaign money. Cruz made a loan to his campaign above the limit of $250,000 expressly to challenge the law. He won in a lower court. Arguments haven’t been scheduled.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Arkansas Gov. allows vaccine mandate without signature

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that he won’t sign any of the bills the General Assembly sent him last week. Senate Bill 739 and House Bill 1977 and Senate Bill 743 and House Bill 1982 will become law without his signature. Gov. Hutchinson called the vaccine bills “unnecessary” and says […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

US Attorney details crime reduction plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney assigned to West Tennessee details his plans to reduce violent crime in the state. The event was held at Pursuit of God church in Frayser. He was joined by community leaders from Memphis and Shelby County: Rev. Ricky Floyd, Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

After postal shooting in Memphis, stress a concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Postal workers returned to their jobs Wednesday after the shooting of a supervisor and manager by a letter carrier inside a sorting facility in Memphis, where a colleague said the pandemic is putting U.S. Postal Service employees nationwide under stress. Two workers were fatally shot Tuesday by a third who died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Maine State
City
Memphis, TN
WREG

Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo issued Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Instead, the focus will shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” and emphasize fighting worker […]
IMMIGRATION
WREG

Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of the Chicago police officers union has called on its members to defy the city’s requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave. In the video posted online Tuesday and first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara […]
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

Mississippi State Auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White’s office served demands for more than $77 million of misspent TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money. White said the individuals who signed off on the illegal spending, like former Department of Human Services (DHS) Executive Director John Davis, along with vendors who were paid […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Osceola gets new police chief

OSCEOLA, Ark.– Virgil L. Green Sr., will be sworn in as the new police chief of Osceola, Arkansas when Ollie Collins retires at the end of October, Mayor Sally Wilson announced Tuesday. “After conducting a three-month-long national search which attracted almost 20 applicants from various areas, it became clear to us that Chief Green is […]
OSCEOLA, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Person
Ted Cruz
WREG

DNA database leads to conviction in 2019 rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted Wednesday in a 2019 rape in South Memphis after a DNA database linked him to the crime, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said. Frederick Leon Peat, 43, was convicted of aggravated rape following a three-day trial. He will be sentenced on Nov. 15 by Judge Carolyn […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content. Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades or sexualizes […]
INTERNET
WREG

Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges for Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the panel will vote next Tuesday to recommend the charges. That would send the recommendation to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Security#Water Rights#Court Case#Mlgw#The U S Supreme Court#The Memphis Sand Aquifer#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court
WREG

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WREG

Collierville declares Domestic Violence Awareness Month

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Mayor Stan Joyner declared October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Collierville during Monday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was established nationwide in 1987 as a way to connect to organizations dedicated to ending abuse, helping victims, and raising awareness that domestic violence is in every neighborhood […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

With millions still in need, fewer seek food bank aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunger and food insecurity across the United States have dropped measurably over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels. Specialists in hunger issues warn the situation for millions of families remains extremely fragile. An Associated Press review of bulk distribution numbers from hundreds of food banks across […]
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WREG

3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead Tuesday, including the shooter, after a postal worker killed two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis, FBI officials said. Memphis Police confirmed a shooting at 2801 Park Avenue, a postal facility at Park Avenue and Pendleton. The gunfire rang out around noon with witnesses watching in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

1K+
Followers
521
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy