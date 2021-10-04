CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA shares beautiful photo of ‘elegant’ galaxy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKS7b_0cGPhNc800

(NEXSTAR) – NASA shared a stunning new photo of a galaxy far, far away. (It’s 130 million light years away, to be more precise.)

The galaxy is being called NGC 5728 – a clunky name for something the European Space Agency described as an “elegant, luminous, barred spiral galaxy.”

The galaxy was seen by one of the Hubble Space Telescope’s cameras that is “extremely sensitive” to both visible and infrared light, the ESA said . (The telescope is a joint effort between America’s NASA and the European Space Agency.)

“Therefore, it beautifully captures the regions of NGC 5728 that are emitting light at those wavelengths. However, there are many other types of light that galaxies such as NGC 5728 emit, which WFC3 can’t see.”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to Demi Lovato’s extraterrestrial claim

What we can’t see on camera is just how energetic this galaxy really is.

Here’s where things get a bit complicated for non-space nerds. Scientists believe NGC 5728 is something called a “Seyfert galaxy,” powered by an active core that makes it “monumentally energetic.” Other energetic galaxy cores emit so much radioactive energy, it makes it practically impossible to observe the galaxy surrounding them. That’s what makes this galaxy stand out – it’s emitting light that’s visible and recordable, as seen in the photo.

The ESA admitted the galaxy’s core might be emitting even more light, but the Hubble camera isn’t sensitive to it, which makes this galaxy “more than meets the eye.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid at 15,000 mph. Will it make a dent?

NASA has announced the launch date for an upcoming mission to punch an asteroid in the face with a high-speed spacecraft. The mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), is scheduled to launch at 10:20 p.m. PST (7:20 p.m. EST) on Nov. 23, and it could help the world's space agencies figure out how to divert potentially lethal asteroids from impacting Earth, according to a NASA statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Hubble detects a dangerous galactic dance

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name—Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barred Spiral Galaxy#Nexstar#The European Space Agency#Ngc
Daily Beast

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Is Closer Than Ever to Finding Ancient Alien Life on Mars

In the short time since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, it’s already made history. At the moment, Mars and the Earth are on opposite sides of the Sun, and the two planets cannot communicate with each other. After working nonstop for the past 216 Martian days, the science teams are taking the first real break since the mission started.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Rover’s pictures show long history of rivers flowing into Martian crater

Normally, it takes some time for NASA's Mars rovers to return scientific data. The instruments need to be calibrated and commissioned, and the rover needs to move off the landing site toward a piece of landscape with clear scientific interest. In the case of the Perseverance rover, there was an added delay as it tested out the Ingenuity drone over the course of several weeks.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Standing Waves at Edge of Earth’s Magnetic Bubble Found in NASA Data

Earth sails the solar system in a ship of its own making: the magnetosphere, the magnetic field that envelops and protects our planet. The celestial sea we find ourselves in is filled with charged particles flowing from the Sun, known as the solar wind. Just as ocean waves follow the wind, scientists expected that waves traveling along the magnetosphere should ripple in the direction of the solar wind. But a new study reveals some waves do just the opposite.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Atlantic

A Mars Rover Explored a Wasteland and Found an Oasis

Millions of miles away, on the surface of Mars, inside an enormous crater, a little NASA rover is taking some pictures. The view is quite stunning there—miles of undisturbed cinnamon terrain scattered with pebbles and boulders, with silky dunes where the craggy bedrock doesn’t peek through. But when the rover, named Perseverance, sent the photos back home from the crater, known as Jezero, scientists saw something more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

A New Kind of Inflatable Pod Could House Future Astronauts on Mars

As we look forward to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis Program to send humans back to the Moon, there is already a bigger target in sight: Mars. For years, humanity has dreamt of what the Red Planet might offer and hopefully, we will see humans land there within our lifetimes. Unlike other space missions though, these humans might not come back to Earth for years and NASA has already made its decision of where they will stay during this time.
ASTRONOMY
Wake Up Wyoming

A Big Asteroid Almost Hit Earth Last September

A giant asteroid almost hit earth on September 16. Normally when something like that is about to happen we hear about it on the news, or it's all over the internet. Not this time. NOPE. It was coming from the direction of the Sun so astronomers missed it. So the...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Strange solar system object is part-asteroid, part-comet

Scientists have identified a rare solar system object with traits of both an asteroid and a comet. The object, dubbed 2005 QN173, orbits like any other asteroid, but most such objects are rocks that don't change much as they loop through the solar system. Not so for 2005 QN173, which was first spotted in 2005 (hence the name), according to new research. Instead, it looks like a comet, shedding dust as it travels and sporting a long, thin tail, which suggests that it's covered with icy material vaporizing away into space — even though comets usually follow elliptical paths that regularly approach and retreat from the sun.
ASTRONOMY
petapixel.com

Scientists Use Hubble’s Photo of a ‘Molten Ring’ Galaxy for New Research

In December of last year, Hubble captured a photo of a distant galaxy that, thanks to gravitational lensing, appeared almost as a perfect “Einstein Ring.” A year later, astronomers revealed what they learned from examining the photo. NASA dubbed the image a “molten ring” galaxy because of how it looks...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
WJHL

WJHL

1K+
Followers
357
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy