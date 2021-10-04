CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teen charged in East Nashville shooting after victim shot in arm

By Nickelle Smith
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdBoW_0cGPhCu900

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is now charged in a shooting that left someone injured back in May of this year. Keymanda Woods, 19, is in the Metro jail on several charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, her charges link back to a shooting at an apartment off South 5th Street in the James Cayce Homes complex in East Nashville. The victim was a minor who was shot in the arm.

Texas woman killed in crash while riding scooter in downtown Nashville

The report said detectives obtained a search warrant for the Woods’ phone where they found information that she admitted to shooting the apartment knowing there were several people inside, including the victim. Police said several text messages and Facebook messages show woods planning and executing the shooting.

Her charges include felony aggravated assault, burglary, and vehicle theft with a total bond of $40,500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

