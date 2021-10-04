Teen charged in East Nashville shooting after victim shot in arm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is now charged in a shooting that left someone injured back in May of this year. Keymanda Woods, 19, is in the Metro jail on several charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, her charges link back to a shooting at an apartment off South 5th Street in the James Cayce Homes complex in East Nashville. The victim was a minor who was shot in the arm.

The report said detectives obtained a search warrant for the Woods’ phone where they found information that she admitted to shooting the apartment knowing there were several people inside, including the victim. Police said several text messages and Facebook messages show woods planning and executing the shooting.

Her charges include felony aggravated assault, burglary, and vehicle theft with a total bond of $40,500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.