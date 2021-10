Type-Moon and French Breach have released the thirteenth character trailer for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, revealing Red Arcueid as a playable character. Arcueid Brunestud is a royal member of a vampire race known as the True Ancestors. We previously mentioned that she went through a traumatic event that brought out a naive and innocent side of her. Red Arcueid is essentially her form after her vampiric impulses, and overwhelming desires take over. Unlike the regular Arcueid, this form is controlled by pure emotion. Her actions and words are dangerous, but her underlying personality is mostly the same. The only change is that she’s much more selfish, and her attitude towards humans has changed, making her much more dangerous.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO