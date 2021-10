Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. vanilla-extract is a new framework-agnostic CSS-in-TypeScript library. It’s a lightweight, robust, and intuitive way to write your styles. vanilla-extract isn’t a prescriptive CSS framework, but a flexible piece of developer tooling. CSS tooling has been a relatively stable space over the last few years with PostCSS, Sass, CSS Modules, and styled-components all coming out before 2017 (some long before that) and they remain popular today. Tailwind is one of a few tools that has shaken things up in CSS tooling over the last few years.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO