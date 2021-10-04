Duterte’s daughter rebuffs offer, but door open in Philippines presidential race

The Punisher. Dirty Harry. Donald Trump of the East. These are nicknames given to President Rodrigo Duterte, a fiery populist who has waged a deadly war on drugs in the Philippines. Since his election in 2016, he has scrambled the country’s international loyalties, shaken up big business and angered women’s groups and the Catholic Church. And that was before missteps in handling the Covid-19 pandemic led to one of the highest case rates in Southeast Asia and tens of thousands of deaths, tanking the economy as well. Yet Duterte remains popular with a wide base, allowing him to chart a path for staying in power despite a constitutional limit of one term.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO