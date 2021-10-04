CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Conflict of interest: Beshear official shouldn’t sully Ford deal with nearby land ownership.

By ORDER REPRINT
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to know why so many people hate and distrust their government, look no further than the good old Commonwealth of Kentucky. It doesn’t matter which political party; there’s always someone looking to profit from public service. Take Terry Gill. He was secretary of the economic development cabinet under former Gov. Matt Bevin, and helped set up the very unusual incentive of a $15 million investment to a company named Braidy Industries, which was going to build an aluminum plant in Ashland.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitolweekly.net

Stem cell agency seeks to weaken conflict-of-interest rules

Directors of the $12 billion California stem cell agency have moved to weaken conflict of interest provisions affecting its governing board — eliminating “leave-the-room” requirements that are used by most private nonprofits to assure the integrity of their operations. The Governance Subcommittee of the agency’s board unanimously approved the changes...
HEALTH
Daily Progress

Consolvo: Yost not in violation of Conflict of Interest Act

Alan Yost is not in violation of the Virginia State and Local Government Conflicts of Interest Act, according to Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo’s recent legal opinion. After several residents brought up during public meetings their opinion that the director of the Economic Development and Tourism department for Greene...
VIRGINIA STATE
nolangroupmedia.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Another 500+ New Jobs Days After Historic Investment from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2021) – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 500 new jobs are coming to Kentucky, just days after Ford Motor Company’s and SK Innovation’s transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs and places Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Tahlequah Daily Press

Agency failed to disclose potential conflict of interest

A group of landowners and residents who have opposed nearby aggregate mines in south central Oklahoma are asking the state Department of Mines to redo several permits where the agency didn't disclose a hearing officer and an attorney for the mining companies used to be married. The opponents, including members...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bevin
wnky.com

Gov. Beshear, Ford Motor Company, SK Innovation announce single largest economic development project in Kentucky history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2021) – Gov. Andy Beshear, Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation announced the single largest economic development project in the history of the commonwealth on Monday, celebrating a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs and places Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Commonwealth Of Kentucky#Braidy Industries#Unity Aluminum#Toyota#Ford Motor Company
hudsonvalley360.com

Council seeks affirmation of Colarusso land ownership

HUDSON — A resolution that would formally recognize a parcel of land next to the gravel dock on the waterfront as city property will be considered by the Hudson Common Council on Tuesday. Fourth Ward Alderman John Rosenthal submitted a resolution to the Legal Committee on Wednesday affirming the city’s...
HUDSON, NY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is officially running for re-election. The governor announced on social media Friday morning that he had filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election in 2023. It comes in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project putting Kentucky at the...
FRANKFORT, KY
KXAN

Report alleges conflict of interest concerns against top Texas oil regulator

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent report conducted by two political reform groups alleges current policies in place allow Texas’ top oil and gas regulators to engage in behavior “that let sitting commissioners profit from the industry that they oversee.”. Political watchdog group Texans for Public Justice and reform group Commission...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WKYT 27

Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Ford is bringing a major manufacturing project to Kentucky. Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear joined officials from Ford and SK Innovations to officially announce the creation of a new battery plant:. Ford is investing almost $6 billion into the commonwealth, and it’s the single largest...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy