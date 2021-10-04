Conflict of interest: Beshear official shouldn’t sully Ford deal with nearby land ownership.

If you want to know why so many people hate and distrust their government, look no further than the good old Commonwealth of Kentucky. It doesn’t matter which political party; there’s always someone looking to profit from public service. Take Terry Gill. He was secretary of the economic development cabinet under former Gov. Matt Bevin, and helped set up the very unusual incentive of a $15 million investment to a company named Braidy Industries, which was going to build an aluminum plant in Ashland.