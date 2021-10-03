‘Venom 2’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office of the Pandemic

Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes what worked in its predecessor and doubles and triples down, resulting in a veritable blast of a film. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist based in San Francisco who happens to share a body with an alien symbiote named Venom (also voiced by Hardy). The two have a strained relationship, with Eddie wanting to focus on his journalism and enjoy his moderate success in peace, while Venom wants to enjoy the simple things in his life; namely, eating bad guys’ brains. When one of Eddie’s subjects, deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), gets a taste of Eddie’s blood (and with it, a symbiote of his own named Carnage), Eddie and Venom must mend their relationship and work together to prevent total carnage.

