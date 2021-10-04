CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian state media ignores Putin's mistress revelations in Pandora Papers trove

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia's state media made a big deal of Sunday's release of the "Pandora Papers," a detailing of how the world's wealthy and powerful shield their riches offshore in real estate, art, and other assets. But there was no mention of the revelation that a woman who reportedly was having an affair with Russian President Vladimir Putin secretly acquired a luxury waterfront apartment in Monaco just after she gave birth to a daughter that Russia's independent media says Putin fathered.

theweek.com

#Pandora Papers
