Clarksburg, WV

Moist Monday as rainy week is in our future

By Scott Sincoff
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Moisture is the name of the game as we start off the first full workweek of October with rain and fog.

This is all because north-central West Virginia and much of Appalachia and the Ohio Valley are stuck in between a warm front and cold front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSbHk_0cGPfTS000

The area is known as the warm sector. The warm sector is where the most warmth and humidity pushes into; it usually moves in from the southwest thanks to the warm and tropical waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3NC9_0cGPfTS000

The rain started Sunday afternoon, and as of Monday morning, up to a quarter-inch of rain has fallen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khKb2_0cGPfTS000

Showers and fog will be off and on over the next several days with more than a half-inch of precipitation possible for much of north-central West Virginia through Thursday. Because of the rainfall, there is a minimal flood threat Monday through Wednesday with the showers and downpours.

Rain chances remain unsettled with intermittent showers and storms through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDVFF_0cGPfTS000

Don’t worry, there will be plenty of sunshine and dry spots across the Mountain State especially as we head into the second half of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUr4F_0cGPfTS000

But do you need the umbrella and jacket just in case to shield yourself from the rain? It is definitely a good idea.

