CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested

By Dan Williams
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjUT4_0cGPf2ws00

JERUSALEM/NICOSIA (Reuters) - Israel accused Iran on Monday of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested. Iran swiftly denied the accusation.

“This was a terrorist incident directed by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus,” Matan Sidi, spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said in a statement.

Asked to comment, the embassy of Iran in the Cypriot capital Nicosia said in an emailed statement: “This regime is always making such a baseless allegation against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” referring to Israel.

Earlier on Monday, Cypriot police chief Stelios Papatheodorou told reporters: “A person has been arrested, in whose possession a pistol and cartridges were found.”

“It is a sensitive case, which is why a remand request was held behind closed doors,” Papatheodorou added.

Cypriot media, citing a police source, have reported that the suspect, who has not been charged, was arrested on Sept. 27 in the capital Nicosia, just after crossing by car from a checkpoint linking the Turkish-controlled north and the southern parts of the ethnically divided island.

A silencer was also found in his vehicle, the reports said. He was widely reported as an Azeri holding a Russian passport, aged either 38 or 39.

The suspect was taken before a magistrates court which approved an eight day remand request from police last week. By law, police need to petition court for any extension of his remand.

Israel appeared to hint that its intelligence services had contributed to Cyprus’ foiling of the suspected attack plot.

“There are security threats. As you can see, the Shin Bet, the Mossad, all of the security forces know how to handle them,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters when asked about the incident. “The fact is that we’re there. We’re minding matters.”

Cypriot media have also reported that the suspect was on the island for about 20 days prior to his arrest and rented two cars in succession. They said he used an electric scooter to travel frequently to the north side of the island via a pedestrian crossing.

In his statement, Sidi denied local media reports on Sunday that described the arrest as having thwarted a criminally motivated assassination attempt against Teddy Sagi, an Israeli magnate.

Comments / 12

Related
kfgo.com

Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iran will continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes an agreement will be struck between the two countries for that purpose, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme. "The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency. The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles. Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Islamic Republic Of Iran#Mossad#Israelis#Cypriot#Turkish#Azeri#Russian
IBTimes

US, Israel Warn Iran Of Force If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

US President Joe Biden's administration hinted Wednesday it could use force if diplomacy fails on Iran's nuclear program, rallying more closely than ever behind warnings by Israel. As negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held three-way talks with the top diplomats of Israel...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Israel Investigating After Lebanon's Hezbollah Says It Shot Down Israeli Drone

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon. A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons".
MILITARY
New York Post

Biden special envoy warns US must ‘prepare’ for fully nuclear Iran

The Biden administration’s special representative for Iran admitted Wednesday that America and its allies must brace for a world in which Tehran’s theocratic government “doesn’t have constraints on its nuclear program” as talks aimed at reviving the moribund 2015 nuclear deal grind on in Vienna. During an event hosted by...
POTUS
The Independent

Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for MP over port blast

The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a former Cabinet minister after he did not show up for questioning, the state-run National News Agency said.Shortly afterward, the judge was notified that the former minister and another former government member had formally asked a court to replace the judge, who now has to suspend the investigation until a ruling on him comes out.The developments were the latest twists in the saga of the troubled probe into the massive August 2020 blast at Beirut s port that killed...
MIDDLE EAST
Norwalk Hour

After knife attack, New Zealand criminalizes terror plotting

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand politicians on Thursday passed a law that makes plotting a terrorist attack a crime, fixing a legal loophole that was exposed earlier this month by a violent knife attack. The new law had been months in the planning but was hurried through Parliament...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability. After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord. It has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.Bennett said he has made the case to other...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Hezbollah accuses US of meddling in Lebanon's port probe

Hezbollah accused the U.S. on Wednesday of interfering in Lebanon s investigation into last year’s massive explosion at the Beirut port, with the aim of implicating the militant group and its allies.Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadallah's response to criticism from a State Department spokesperson comes amid a developing crisis engulfing the domestic probe. The investigation was temporarily suspended Tuesday amid legal challenges from defendants against lead investigator Judge Tarek Bitar.The U.S. official's comments are a “new violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty” that expose “the extent of interference aimed at controlling and steering the investigation,” Fadallah said.Hezbollah’s comments are the first to...
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Danish Suspect Arrested in Deadly Norwegian Bow-and-Arrow Attacks

Five residents were killed on Wednesday when a man with a bow and arrow descended on Kongsberg, a Norwegian town of roughly 28,000. The assailant also wounded two, including an off-duty police officer, local authorities told reporters. A suspect, whose name was not been released but whom police identified as a 37-year-old Danish man living in Kongsberg, has been apprehended. He is believed to have acted alone. He has not yet been questioned, according to the AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Syria says 6 troops wounded in airstrike in Homs province

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media are quoting an unnamed military official as saying that an Israeli strike targeted a military airbase in the country’s central Homs province, wounding six soldiers. The official said there was material damage in the area from the attack on Friday. Israel rarely comments on strikes inside Syria but is believed to have been behind many of them inside government-controlled parts of the country. Israel says it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group which is fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy