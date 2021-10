For a young rookie quarterback to go 2-0 in his first two starts is no small feat, but it's happened relatively frequently before. Last year, we saw Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins go 2-0 — and then win a third in a row — once he took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick, picking up wins against the Rams, Cardinals and Chargers. Drew Lock and Daniel Jones picked up their first two career wins, respectively, in each of their first pair of starts back in 2019. In 2018, that was the case for Lamar Jackson, who became the starter in Week 10 and proceeded to win six of his first seven games before the playoffs came around.

