CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Apple Slaw with Dill & Pickled Mustard Seeds

Omaha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inventive seasonal spin on classic slaw, head chef Matt Steigerwald of Rapid Creek Cidery in Johnson County, Iowa, suggests this as a good stand-alone side or a tasty topper for pulled pork sandwiches. “The addition of pickled mustard seeds elevates this dish and the apples add a sweet and...

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
City
Cortland, NE
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
ABC News

What's for dinner? Easy skillet pollo de coco, chicken in coconut milk

To celebrate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, "Good Morning America" is highlighting chefs, recipe developers, bloggers, restaurant owners, creators and others whose rich culture shows up through their food. If you're searching the internet and wondering what to cook for dinner, the answer just got easier. "Good Morning America" Food is...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Mustard#Slaw#Food Drink#Rapid Creek Cidery#Omaha World Herald#Omaha Dines Sign
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Weeknight Shrimp Fried Rice

Just because we have our weeknight routines, well, that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Sure, there are a lot of delicious shrimp fried rice recipes out there, but the secret that makes ours stand apart is chilling the rice before we cook it. It makes the fried rice lighter, and it won’t get mushy later on. Our Weeknight Shrimp Fried Rice is anything but routine, and it’s absolutely irresistible.
RECIPES
Santafe New Mexican.com

A slaw for summer and fall

As I write this, I am snacking on toasty, sea-salted pepitas. For some wonderful reason, during a recent trip cooking for a group of hungry glampers in Chaco Canyon, my relationship with these crunchy-hulled pumpkin seeds transitioned from go-to salad topper to my new favorite snack. Now they hold both titles in my heart, and I’m so happy to share a recipe that shows the full range of their delightfulness — texture and flavor.
RECIPES
southsoundmag.com

Duke’s Chowders Available in the Frozen Aisle

It’s starting to get chilly and Washington weather calls for a hot bowl of chowder. Now Duke’s Seafood’s famous clam chowder and more varieties are available at Puget Sound area Metropolitan Markets in the frozen aisle. Now you can make the same restaurant-quality chowders found at Duke’s Seafood’s seven restaurants...
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles

If you’re the person who constantly reminds every friend at every dinner that you’ll eat their pickle for them - immediately go to Kaylin+ Kaylin. This tiny shop is nothing more than a counter in the middle of the market (look for the glowing neon green “Pickles” sign) that sells one thing - pickles. There’s a rotating list of flavors that range from honey mustard to full sour to our personal favorite, jalapeno. If you aren’t sure which kind you want, they’ll happily let you taste test until you find the right jar. This is a great activity while you wait for your food at a nearby vendor to be made.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJBF

Will McCranie’s pickle brand, Will’s Dills, is a smash hit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Will McCranie, born and raised in Augusta, is well-known for making music with his bands Bodega Cat and Sweet Burrito. Lately, his name has been coming up around town for a different reason. Will is the founder and creator of “Will’s Dills,” a brand of pickle that has become popular in […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy