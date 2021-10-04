CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP fight between Mastriano and leadership part of a bigger 2022 struggle in the party

Cover picture for the articleThe exile of state Sen. Doug Mastriano by Republican leadership in Pennsylvania is showing the divide and difficulties the party faces going into the consequential governor’s race and U.S Senate race next year. Mastriano, R-Franklin, is a loyal ally to former President Donald Trump and continues to push a false...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
ABC7 Chicago

Senate votes to raise debt limit after 11 Republicans join Democrats to break filibuster

WASHINGTON -- After weeks of brinkmanship, the Senate voted Thursday night to temporarily raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3. The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes, was the first hurdle cleared, with a final count of 61-38. At least 10 Republicans needed to side with all Democrats to clear the hurdle to move forward to a final vote; 11 ultimately voted to advance the vote.
Tom Wolf
Rudy Giuliani
Jake Corman
Donald Trump
Scott Wagner
The Independent

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval rating drops as Democrats accuse her of blocking Biden’s agenda

Not backing US president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign and the Green New Deal may have put a dent in US senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval ratings, a new report showed.Ms Sinema’s approval ratings with registered voters of Arizona fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2021, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking. People disapproving of her have risen from 35 per cent to 42 per cent in the same time span.This disapproval stems primarily from Democratic voters. At 46 per cent, they are now less likely to approve...
floridapolitics.com

Republican poll finds Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio leading Democratic opponents

The poll comes from right-leaning Americas PAC. New polling released by a Republican PAC shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis in decent shape for reelection. A VCreek/AMG poll shows Rubio up 42% to 38% against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in a hypothetical head-to-head. Demings, an Orlando Congresswoman, remains the most prominent Democrat challenging the second-term Republican Senator.
The Independent

‘Smooth move Mr Lindell’: Idaho official blasts MyPillow guy after state recount shows fewer votes for Trump

A furious election official in Idaho says Mike Lindell’s efforts to “tarnish” votes in his county by falsely alleging widespread voter fraud should “make your blood boil”. Several counties in Idaho have been conducting hand recounts after Mr Lindell alleged that 35,000 votes had been switched from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election through “electronic manipulation”.In a scathing statement, Bonner County Clerk Mike Rosedale said claims of voter machine hacking “completely miss the mark” as none of the state’s voting machines were connected to the internet.Mr Rosedale added it was “infuriating” that nobody from Mr...
Cleveland.com

Ohio House GOP leadership delays vote for vaccine bill: Capitol Letter

Vote canceled: After fast-tracking a vaccine mandate bill through committee Tuesday, Ohio House Republican pulled House Bill 435 on Wednesday without a floor vote. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said that Republicans, who have a supermajority in the chamber, wanted to work further on the bill, Laura Hancock reports. Democrats felt it was too weak by failing to ensure more people got shots, and at least one Republican thought it was too strict because it allowed companies and schools to have vaccine mandates. Business and health groups also opposed the bill.
Press Democrat

Bartlett: The debt ceiling fight is a scam by GOP leaders

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit in October.
thisislowermerion.com

Doug Mastriano Is Really In The GOP Dog House Now

Penn Capital Star reported on Wednesday (September 22) that. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, will no longer have access to the closed-door caucus meetings, Jason Thompson, a spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, confirmed on Wednesday. In these meetings, lawmakers discuss their positions on bills and legislative strategy...
