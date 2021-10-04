CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

COVID vaccine mandates save lives

Palm Beach Interactive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I am very sorry for the loss of Officer Anthony Testa and all of the others at the West Palm Beach Police Department and other agencies who have lost their lives due to COVID, the thing that has struck me was the 'unvaccinated.' Why would any agency that is there to 'protect' us not 'protect' us and each other in the workplace? (Palm Beach County Tax Collector) Anne Gannon has it right. Get vaccinated or don't work here. Think how much money Gannon has saved because her employees aren't racking up thousands in insurance company costs. Hospitalization, loss of job, loss of life, families left behind, are not options. Possibly the vaccination would have saved officer Testa's life, if their superiors had the backbone like Anne Gannon to 'serve and protect.'

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Palm Beach, FL
Coronavirus
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jensen Beach, FL
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy