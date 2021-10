Submitted by Dr. Jennifer Penrose for Penrose & Associates Physical Therapy. Have you ever had a slight pain from your shoulder to your neck but didn’t really think it was a big deal, especially if you knew it was because you slept awkwardly? Yes? I thought so. I hear this quite often from my clients when they first come in to see us. They’ll mention the annoying pain that’s going on in their shoulder or base of their neck. 9 times out of 10, they think it’s something that will “just go away” on its own.

FITNESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO