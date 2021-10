The Kansas City Royals have named their Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Year for their respective affiliates. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., 21, was named the Omaha Player of the Year, after being named the George Brett Hitter of the Year last week. He split the season between Omaha and Northwest Arkansas (AA) and through Sept. 29, he’s played in 121 combined games and is batting .293 (143-for-488). He leads all minor league players in extra-base hits (72) and is also second in total bases (285), tied for second in runs scored (98), third in RBI (96), fourth in homers (33) and tied for fourth in hits.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO