IL Reproductive-Rights Groups Protest Abortion Bans Before SCOTUS Session

The Illinois General Assembly will be taking up a controversial portion of Illinois’ abortion rights laws as a part of their veto session in October. Senate President Don Harmon said on Friday in an interview that the session may look at repealing the parental notification law in Illinois, where if a woman under the age of 17 needs an abortion, she has to notify her parents unless a judge provides a waiver. The adult family member does not have to give permission for the minor to have an abortion, but an adult family member must be notified.

