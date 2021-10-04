CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IL Reproductive-Rights Groups Protest Abortion Bans Before SCOTUS Session

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReproductive-rights advocates took to the streets across Illinois and the U.S. over the weekend to protest the new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. It is one of 90 anti-abortion bills that have been passed by state legislatures. Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood Illinois, said they already are seeing Texas patients fleeing the ban and traveling long distances to get care.

