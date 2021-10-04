CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Were California county mask mandates effective against delta? Here's what the data says.

By Eric Ting
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down in California, with cases and hospitalizations decreasing across the state. Some California counties — including eight in the Bay Area and some in Los Angeles and Sacramento — implemented new indoor mask mandates in response. Under those mandates, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, were required to mask up indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 96

Michael Harman
4d ago

masks are for conditioning purposes only...its says on the side of the box not for respiratory use right next to made in chy nuh...but the sheep cry if u don't wear one...I rarely wear one and I notice alot around town don't either

Reply(21)
45
SoUsay
4d ago

This article is just propaganda fodder for getting vaccinated.Nothing more. No “data” presented on masks. Why? Because it would show masks don’t work. Article is a joke.

Reply(5)
36
Jeff m
4d ago

if anything The mask make it worse. if you so much as touch the mask with your bare hands and do not throw it away and put on a fresh mask you have defeated the purpose you've actually made it worse

Reply(5)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy