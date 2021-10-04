CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Driver identified in fatal crash on Clark Rd., near Hephzibah-McBean Rd.

By Dawn Wise, The Associated Press
 10 days ago

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a deadly accident.

It happened just before six this morning on Clark Road, near Hephzibah-McBean Road.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen has confirmed 28-year old Michael Ray Blansett of Simpkins Lane died in that crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Martin Ellwood
10d ago

The article released the name of the victim but then stated that the victims name has not yet been released. Yeah, got it. Another example of poor journalism.

