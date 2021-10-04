Driver identified in fatal crash on Clark Rd., near Hephzibah-McBean Rd.

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a deadly accident.

It happened just before six this morning on Clark Road, near Hephzibah-McBean Road.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen has confirmed 28-year old Michael Ray Blansett of Simpkins Lane died in that crash.

