Memphis, TN

MPD: 2 shot dead in Parkway Village during robbery

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people were shot and killed early Monday morning in Parkway Village.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 4800 block of Summerlane Avenue.

MPD received a call about the shooting just after 5:30 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

No arrests have been made. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

