New Book, ‘The Origin of Language’ – The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out

By Joe Lanyadoo
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mr. Joe Lanyadoo is publishing his second book “The Origin of Language.” The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out; how language, an ability that required 4 simultaneous mutations in 4 different organs in a group of related people just appeared in humans. Language is a human species specific trait meaning it didn’t evolve, it just showed up.

New Book by Joe Lanyadoo, ‘The Origin of Language’ suggests scientific proof explaining the mystery no one has yet to figure out

