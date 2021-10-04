CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales Boomerang releases Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report

By Sales Boomerang
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Expanded report now offers insight into the frequency of 11 of today's top market opportunities for mortgage lenders. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today released its Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report. Despite marketwide declines in loan volume, Sales Boomerang’s report identified several fertile opportunities for mortgage lenders, including a high frequency of borrowers who are well positioned to refinance for a better rate, remove FHA mortgage insurance or tap into home equity.

