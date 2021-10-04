12 Borussia Dortmund players called up for international duty
The second international break of the season is here and a total of 12 Borussia Dortmund players have been called up by their respective national teams. Club football is taking a break but a number of Borussia Dortmund players will be in action for their national teams over the next ten days. Some very exciting matches are in store, including the UEFA Nations League finals and a number of crunch World Cup qualifiers.bvbbuzz.com
