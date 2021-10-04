Hidden House / Taller de Terreno

Landscape Architecture, Houses • Todos Santos, Mexico. Text description provided by the architects. Hidden from view as its roof is aligned at the height of the landscape, Hidden House offers spectacular views of the ocean and mountains that encompass the vast desert landscape of Baja California Sur. Its modern and...
As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
White kitchens are a white hot trend in home design and homeowners can choose from a wide selection of countertops and cabinets in a variety of materials in the latest shades of white. White kitchens are often warmed up now with more natural wood grains, so expect to see hardwood flooring and pops of color, like the blues pictured here. Another popular trend is paint the cabinets in the island a different color like navy or dark blue.
Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from cozy tiny homes to a sustainable home that looks like a cruise ship! These prefabricated designs are a part of a growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
This stylish little Baluchon build is more than just a tiny house, although it would make a perfect symbol for this entire category of structures. It’s a very stylish and chic little house built on a 6 meter long trailer and it’s love at first sight for anyone who catches a glimpse at it. How could anyone not find it charming when it’s so full of flair and character?
It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
You already know that many historic homes come with enviable craftsmanship, charm, and original ornate detailing — but it's possible to add a bit of that old-world character to even the most builder-grade white boxes. And better yet? It's even possible to do so as a renter. Liz (@capitolcasual)'s dining room project is here to prove it.
Former-Country Food Workshop: The cascading eaves on the creek. We were impressed by the height difference of the site, the 5 trees in the courtyard, the bamboo growing on the embankment, the special terrain with the stream in front of the door and the road at the back, as well as the vegetable field houses on the other side of the river. Combined with the needs of the village, we came up with the idea of a "Bacchanal under the eaves", where the main production is tofu, sesame cake, and cold noodles, but also has a shared open production space and display space, incorporating the traditional village fair scene into the open space under the eaves to create a special new experience of the village fair. Because the topography of the site is high along the road side and low near the stream side, the program layout of the whole building is divided according to the production flow and leisure flow, and the main entrance of the whole building is set near the road intersection, keeping a certain distance from the bridge.
Text description provided by the architects. Nestling into its urban village setting in Melbourne’s inner suburbs, Little Maggie creatively extends an existing heritage weatherboard cottage. With the challenge of adapting the site for year-round use, ROAM Architects have designed a carefully proportioned light-filled garden room that connects to its sunny ‘pocket courtyard’ style garden.
Text description provided by the architects. A wooden Bosvilla [forest villa] has been built between the Ash and Maple trees in Noordwijk. Due to the positioning in the middle of the plot, the beautiful afforested area is used to the maximum. All spaces in the Bosvilla are arranged in a clear, almost mathematical way because they coincide with the visible construction. A terrace has been laid out around the house, which, together with the overhanging roof, allows the indoor and outdoor spaces to flow into each other. Together they form a transition zone between the living spaces and nature.
Services, Wellness Interiors • Bangkok, Thailand. Text description provided by the architects. The Hairett is a hair salon situated in the heart of the city, Bangkok. We wanted to build a unique character that makes The Hairett different from the other feminine hairdresser shops in town. One of the challenges was the budget, so a simple material such as concrete and wall-painted are mandatory but how we can make it characteristics and unique is our goal.
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by 21st-century learning principles, the new Aarhus School of Architecture was designed as an incubator for architectural experiments, workshop-based learning, and unplanned synergies between students. The architecture is raw, almost resembling an industrial building, but only at first glance – the refined detailing and strong spatial organization deliberately communicate how a building is constructed; how to refine a design through a few carefully selected materials, and how to allow architecture to step into the background as a flexible framework for activity.
Text description provided by the architects. The construction was implemented on the highest level of an existing landfill. Its “U” plan organization defines two wings interspersed with a central access garden. In the rest of the lot, almost all the existing trees were kept or relocated. The positions of two...
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) is a resin known for its strength, flexibility, and optical clarity. When inserted and bonded between two panes of glass, the combination —known as laminated glass— provides a tough, acoustic, glare-, UV- and solar-protective barrier with no loss of transparency. So much so, that its main use is in car windscreens.
We may live in big cities with tall buildings and wide roads, yet we still feel the need for a connection with nature. Architects and interior designers have responded to this desire for a more natural living space with creative concepts and a number of outstanding ideas have won an iF DESIGN AWARD 2021.
Snøhetta revealed its design for Duett Düsseldorf, a new opera house set to become the German city’s new cultural destination. Stemming from the horizontal volume containing the new music venue are two sloping towers containing a hotel, restaurants, office spaces and residential units, creating a multi-layered development serving the arts and culture scene of Düsseldorf. Neighbouring the historic Hofgarten park and the Rhein river, the project’s ground-level blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor, with a glass façade revealing a cultural wood wall within the foyer, welcoming users to the opera house.
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates has released images of its latest project, the Burrard Exchange, a hybrid mass timber office building at the Bentall Centre in Vancouver, Canada. The structure will be the first timber project designed by the architecture firm and is set to be one of the tallest of its type in North America.
Text description provided by the architects. A simple, sculptural building forms the striking western end of the VBZ / ERZ facility in Hardau. In order to leave as much space as possible for the future development of the area, the interventions concentrate on the southern layer of the perimeter and thus on the alignment of the existing parking garage. By combining the salt silo and the trough system with the office wing, free space on Bullingerstrasse is created and traffic optimized.
Studio Gang has designed a honeycomb-shaped residential building, titled One Delisle that offers residents an all-year-round outdoor patio overlooking Toronto, Canada. The project is designed as a windbreaker inspired by a German beach chair known as the Strandkorb. The tower will include up to 47 floors, with each distinct penthouse spanning one-third or one-half of the 16-sided building, and will offer residents hotel-style amenities.
