Public Health

Letters: What is the COVID risk?; GOP’s irresponsible attitude toward masks

By CDT readers
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Since the Penn State vs Auburn football game crowd has become the reference for proving minimal COVID-19 transmission risk by members of the Pennsylvania GOP party and conservative commentators, I’m of the opinion that Penn State University should clearly explain why 110,000 people standing shoulder to shoulder and cheering (loudly) isn’t a clear demonstration that COVID-19 is a hoax. Yes, I know that masks must be worn inside campus buildings and non-vaccinated students and employees must be tested weekly, but none of that is filmed and broadcast nationally.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Letter to the editor: It's common sense to wear a mask, get COVID-19 vaccination

After reading about the Perry Township folks complaining about their child wearing a mask ("Perry parents blast board for decision to mandate masks," Sept. 25), I find it amazing. When most of us were growing up, there was measles and polio. We got a vaccine, no problem. Then a booster as needed. It wasn’t political; it was public health and common sense.
Vaccine monitor shows attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recently released survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that vaccine mandates are not a big motivator for people to get vaccinated and that there is growing concern over booster shots and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the survey, discussions of boosters...
Letters: Corman’s misplaced priorities; No ‘do-over’ for GOP

The late U.S Senator Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania once said: “Only a fool never changes his mind.” But the many times state Senator Jake Corman has changed his mind regarding the 2020 election is mind-boggling. Corman has gone from pledging not to get involved in trying to change the outcome of the election to boasting that if he doesn’t get what he wants in an election audit, he’ll resort to subpoenas.
Letter: Let’s put COVID behind us

I am saddened and outraged at the situation of our hospitals and health care system. The vaccine has been available for many months. Alaska was doing well earlier this year, residents getting vaccinated, mask mandates issued. More recently, though, the irresponsible mishandling by the current Anchorage mayor and Alaska governor, who lack the strength of character to at the minimum encourage wearing a mask, much less reinstate a mandate, adversely affects our entire state.
Letter about masks inaccurate

This morning’s paper had an article by Anna Schwirian, “Masks could harm children’s development.”. Ms. Schwirian’s article is filled with half-truths and misinformation and has “evidence” gleaned from essays and unqualified individuals to make recommendations about masks. If people read her letter and believe it to be the truth, they can place their child in danger.
Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
Letters: GOP voters

In the Times-Call this week, one Leland Smith declared that 80% of the Democrat voters are “stupid.” And GOP voters?Hmmm, let’s look at the relevant facts. It’s a simple fact that many GOP voters, like many Americans, are desperate for health care. Yet virtually every GOP member of Congress voted against the biggest expansion of health care in recent American history, the Affordable Care Act (ACA). And since the ACA became law, a large number of GOP officials have done everything they can think of to attempt to destroy the ACA. How would you then describe someone desperate for health care who votes for the GOP?
Opinion: Politics and science make absurd combination during COVID-19 pandemic

I remember the first time I heard the term “political science.” I was a teenager and blissfully ignorant, however even then, the term seemed counter-intuitive. Today’s mix of politics and science is beyond counter-intuitive, it’s absurd. A year and half into COVID-19 and the “science” has been amazing, enlightening and fruitful.
LETTER: The more masks, the better

I am appalled with the Robbinsdale School Board’s decision to require students to wear a mask in school again this year. Since the coronavirus is small enough to penetrate just one mask, the CDC has recently recommended wearing a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. The least the school board could have done is to require two masks.
Letter: Putting our young children at risk for COVID-19 is unacceptable

I am writing this letter in response to the article “Utahns’ choices are hurting children.” I applaud the boldness of this article especially, when people here in Utah seem to disregard the COVID-19 virus like it’s just a common cold that will go away on its own. While I acknowledge...
Letter: Mask or blindfold?

All the noise about refusing to address the problem of Covid-19. Acquaintances, friends, neighbors, family: 14,000-plus cases and 260-plus dead in Allen County, and we are still counting the toll. I have the vaccine, you do not. I wear a mask, you do not. So, let’s try this exercise. At...
The People’s Guide to Assessing Covid Risk

We’re often told that humans are lousy at judging risk, and the pandemic seems to have confirmed this in spades. What else can explain vaccine hesitancy or otherwise healthy people wearing two masks as they walk alone, outside?. Yet despite all the evidence pointing to our inability to make sense...
Letter: Shocking mask comparison

Comparing the wearing of masks to the wearing of the yellow Star of David is shocking to me.Wearing a mask is a sign we care about neighbors and the community at large. It is an indication that the wearer of a mask is concerned about others. Clearly, those who choose not to wear a mask think only of themselves.
