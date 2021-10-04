Letters: What is the COVID risk?; GOP’s irresponsible attitude toward masks
Since the Penn State vs Auburn football game crowd has become the reference for proving minimal COVID-19 transmission risk by members of the Pennsylvania GOP party and conservative commentators, I’m of the opinion that Penn State University should clearly explain why 110,000 people standing shoulder to shoulder and cheering (loudly) isn’t a clear demonstration that COVID-19 is a hoax. Yes, I know that masks must be worn inside campus buildings and non-vaccinated students and employees must be tested weekly, but none of that is filmed and broadcast nationally.www.centredaily.com
Comments / 0