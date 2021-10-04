Letters: What is the COVID risk?; GOP’s irresponsible attitude toward masks

In the Times-Call this week, one Leland Smith declared that 80% of the Democrat voters are “stupid.” And GOP voters?Hmmm, let’s look at the relevant facts. It’s a simple fact that many GOP voters, like many Americans, are desperate for health care. Yet virtually every GOP member of Congress voted against the biggest expansion of health care in recent American history, the Affordable Care Act (ACA). And since the ACA became law, a large number of GOP officials have done everything they can think of to attempt to destroy the ACA. How would you then describe someone desperate for health care who votes for the GOP?

