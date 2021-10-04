Letter to the editor: Booster shots not so common
I’m writing to address incorrect assumptions in the editorial “Booster shots are as common as vaccines themselves” (Sept. 26, TribLIVE). Children do not, as was claimed, get periodic boosters for measles and mumps. They get one combined shot of measles/mumps/rubella at 12 to 15 months, and a second shot entering kindergarten — but the second shot is, technically, not a booster. It’s meant to address primary vaccine failure in the 2% to 10% who fail to produce measles antibodies after the first shot. You can read about it in a May 2004 study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.triblive.com
