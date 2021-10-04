Support Teen Girls Mentorship Program In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. - The Dream Queen Association and Foundation will be hosting The Home Run Rally, a community event to support the Gals Lead Teen Mentorship programs currently running in the high schools throughout Southern Maryland and to update the community on their current efforts. The event will be held on October 10th from 12pm to 2pm at the Blue Crabs Stadium Legends Club. Immediately followed by a baseball game.www.thebaynet.com
