Support Teen Girls Mentorship Program In Southern Maryland

By The Dream Queen Association
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. - The Dream Queen Association and Foundation will be hosting The Home Run Rally, a community event to support the Gals Lead Teen Mentorship programs currently running in the high schools throughout Southern Maryland and to update the community on their current efforts. The event will be held on October 10th from 12pm to 2pm at the Blue Crabs Stadium Legends Club. Immediately followed by a baseball game.

www.thebaynet.com

The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

