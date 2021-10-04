Today Is the Day to Score a Huge Deal on Crest’s Miracle-Working Whitening Products

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What, you might be wondering, does Amazon’s first ever Holiday Beauty Haul have to do with me? Well, the everything store's latest grooming and self-care bonanza kicked off this morning, and in the mix are a pair of Crest’s best-selling whitening products—y’know, the exact ones you have saved down in your cart but keep on forgetting to order. Order ‘em! Like now. Because they’re on sale for some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while, and lord knows your pinot-stained teeth deserve it.