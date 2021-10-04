CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Today Is the Day to Score a Huge Deal on Crest’s Miracle-Working Whitening Products

By The Editors of GQ
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What, you might be wondering, does Amazon’s first ever Holiday Beauty Haul have to do with me? Well, the everything store's latest grooming and self-care bonanza kicked off this morning, and in the mix are a pair of Crest’s best-selling whitening products—y’know, the exact ones you have saved down in your cart but keep on forgetting to order. Order ‘em! Like now. Because they’re on sale for some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while, and lord knows your pinot-stained teeth deserve it.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, September 24th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase...
SHOPPING
ABC Big 2 News

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
valleyrecord.com

Whitify Stripes Review: Real Teeth Whitening Strips Product?

Whitify Teeth Whitening Strips are whitening strips that will remove discoloration on teeth and leave you with a dazzling smile in seven days or less. The teeth whitening strips are a quick and easy way for consumers to brighten their teeth and make them dazzle. A single package can last up to seven days, and it only takes a mere five steps for you to get started on the journey to getting a beautiful smile.
SKIN CARE
moneysavingmom.com

Huge Sale on Lock & Lock Products!

Zulily is having a huge sale on Lock & Lock products right now! Choose from many different types of storage sets. Lock & Lock’s four-sided interlocking lids give their food containers a super-snug seal. I have several of these sets and they are the BEST ever!. Shipping starts at $5.99....
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crest#Today Is The Day
GQMagazine

Outerknown’s Best-Selling Blanket Shirt Is on Sale for 24 Hours Only

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looking for the perfect lightweight layer to pair with, well, everything as the weather turns steadily crummier? You’re in luck: today—and today only—it happens to be on sale. Outerknown’s blanket shirt is a staple of the brand’s core collection, an ultra-cozy button-up crafted from organic cotton and done up in a dizzying array of colors and patterns.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

Score $70 Off Beats Headphones During Target's 2021 Deal Days

Target is heating things up in October with a massive three-day sale on your favorite products. If you don’t already have your calendar marked for the chain’s huge sale, this Target Deal Days 2021 preview will make you change that real quick. Here’s a first look at a whole slew of goods — including smart TVs, Keurig K-Cup makers, wireless headphones, and more — that will be on sale during the annual promotion that starts on Oct. 10.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

8 Men’s Fall Fashion Essentials You Should Buy on Amazon

Seasons change, and so does your wardrobe. Now that we’re getting wrapped tight in autumn’s chipper arms, it’s time to throw all of your summer essentials into storage again until May. Bye, best t-shirts. Adios, short shorts. Sayonara, swim trunks. It’s time to break out all of our favorite fall fashion essentials for the chilly temps to come. And this year, we’re snagging all of our newest picks straight off of Amazon. Don’t be so shocked — Amazon quite literally has it all. So why not replenish your fall wardrobe with staples from the online megastore? With some of the best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time to...
SHOPPING
GQMagazine

Run, Don't Walk: There's an Aesop Sale Happening Right Now

Let's cut to the chase: there's an Aesop sale happening. Like, right this second. If you know what that means, hurry up and head over to Nordstrom to score yourself some ultra-rare skincare deals. If that news means nothing to you, go binge watch a few celebrity home tour videos and you’ll start to notice a theme: practically all of their bathrooms are stocked with Aesop products. It’s the primo, top-shelf, GQ Grooming Award-winning stuff that keeps these celebs looking like grooming gods—and, as a result, it almost never goes on sale.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Neowin

Deal of the Day: Fire HD 8 with Show mode is 33% off today

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day offerings, the Fire HD 8 tablet has been discounted down 33% off today for just $59.99 (normally $89.99) for the 32GB model which is a savings of $30. The 64GB model also received a slightly lesser discount of 25% off, bringing its price down to just $89.99 also saving $30 off the $119.99 list price.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Memory foam mattresses start at $250 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Rest your head more easily when you know you’re going to sleep well. There are certain times that you know you’re going to get a good night’s sleep. Most of those times happen when you’re completely exhausted and can’t wait to hit the pillow. Maybe you worked out heavily that day or you just had an extremely long day and have been up for 15 hours. Either way, you’re hitting the hay hard. On those kinds of days, it doesn’t matter what you’re sleeping on. But for those more frequent nights where you’re trying to get to sleep but not...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Deal: Todd Snyder’s Comfy Champion Sweatshirts Are $50 Off Today

Todd Snyder + Champion’s French Terry Sweatshirt is currently $50 off. Made on old-fashioned flat-lock machines at a family-owned factory outside of Toronto, Canada, these 100% cotton pullovers feature ribbed cuffs, furry siding and a dorito on the front neck. The ongoing Todd Snyder-Champion collab has never let us down before, and this layer will add a rare pop of color to your fall wardrobe.
APPAREL
mobilesyrup.com

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week discounts Amazon products and laptops

Best Buy Canada currently has a bunch of Amazon products, including the third-gen Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick and more on sale. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen: $129.99 (regularly $169.99) Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch 64GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor: $109.99...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

9 Cheap Products You Should Upgrade

Not every purchase is worth splurging on, but in some cases, it's worth spending a bit more for a higher-quality item. That's because the cheap version may not actually work very well, or it may break...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
30Seconds

Nutrition for Thicker Hair: 4 Foods That May Help Thicken Your Hair

Foods that are high in protein, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, zinc and biotin are amazing for hair growth and health. Here are a few foods to consider adding to your diet:. Salmon: This oily fish contains ultra-high amounts of omega 3 fatty acids which promote healthy, beautiful hair. We love salmon baked in foil with lemon and pepper and served with baby spinach (another hair-loving powerhouse) for a fuss-free meal.
HAIR CARE
EatThis

Trader Joe's Just Placed Product Limits on These 4 Items

From America's favorite Orange Chicken to Everything But The Bagel seasoning, there's no shortage of in-demand products at Trader Joe's. In order to make sure that everyone gets in on the action, the beloved supermarket chain sometimes limits the number of popular groceries that shoppers can purchase. TJ's is placing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cyclingnews

Cheap bike helmets: Today's best deals and budget cycling helmets

If you're looking for a cheap bike helmet, but you don't want to compromise on safety, then there are often a host of great discounted options available if you scout around. To save you some time, we've done the legwork for you, so check below for our pick of the best road bike helmets which are discounted right now.
BICYCLES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy