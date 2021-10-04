Congress is not as clueless about Facebook as it seems
In last week’s congressional hearing on Facebook’s effects on teens, Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s earnest misuse of an Instagram slang term — “finsta” — prompted a fusillade of Internet dunks, reinforcing the sense that septuagenarian lawmakers are out of touch with today’s tech. The Connecticut Democrat’s gaffe recalled an infamous 2018 exchange in which Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) appeared ignorant of Facebook’s business model, prompting chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to deadpan, “Senator … we run ads.”www.washingtonpost.com
