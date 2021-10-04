CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

America's Superstar Cities Aren't What They Used to Be

By Justin Fox
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first big data release from the 2020 Census in August contained some positive news about America’s biggest cities. The biggest of them, New York, turned out to have hundreds of thousands more people than the annual population estimates made by the Census Bureau had projected. Not one of the country’s 10 largest cities lost population between 2010 and 2020, the first time that’s happened since the 1940s. All of them now have more than a million residents for the first time ever.

