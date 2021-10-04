CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry & Meghan caught in New York: Restaurant staff tells all!

For months, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have whispered that the couple was preparing to enter a “new era of visibility” – and they weren’t wrong!

Following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, in June, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, returned to public life with a bang when they jetted to New York City for three packed days of public appearances.

The couple's trip has divided opinion, with some complimenting the Sussex's efforts and others criticizing the expedition. 

Sources say the couple hit the bar at the swanky Carlyle Hotel each evening, including a martini-fuelled night spent with Meghan’s bestie, Misha Nonoo, and her husband, Mikey Hess.

The pair also grabbed lunch at Melba’s Harlem. The restaurant’s owner, Melba Wilson, told People the Sussexes are “extremely gracious” and “really genuine”.

“They took time to engage with other customers who were shocked that they were there ... [they talked] with our service staff, with our chef,” she adds.

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, has also weighed in on the couple’s trip, telling New Idea it was “farcical” if Harry and Meghan had protection from New York Police or Homeland Security.

“They no longer represent the Queen or the UK, so they should be private individuals and no public money should be spent on them,” Wharfe explains.

“No one else would receive such treatment, so why should they? They seem to think they are entitled in the mistaken belief they are doing good things, but that’s debatable.”

Carol Derie
4d ago

so Harry doesn't like the UK cameramen but apparently loves being in the US daily news..can't believe the US has nothing else to talk about and gives them so most of our air time..

Susan Bryant
4d ago

I can’t understand why people really care about what they do. They wanted privacy so then they need to stop putting themselves in the lime light.

James Kellison
4d ago

who really cares ?? I wish the media would report on something useful and interesting like maybe the loss of their jobs !!

#New Idea#Carlyle Hotel#British Royal Family#Harry Meghan#Newidea#Meghan Harry#Melba S Harlem#Homeland Security
