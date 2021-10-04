CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Billions' season 6 trailer has dropped. But who's replacing Damian Lewis?

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Showtime has teased the return of its high-stakes drama "Billions" after a major character bowed out. Emmy award-winning actor Damian Lewis ended his five-season run in the season finale "No Direction Home" on Sunday night, with his character, hedge fund wizard Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, leaving New York for good to escape his legal woes.

Times Union

Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis hit 'Billions' to film in Albany

ALBANY — Another blast of Hollywood star power is coming to the Capital Region. "Billions," the Showtime series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will film segments of the show in Albany in the coming days. It is just the latest movie or television show to shoot scenes in the Capital Region.
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
Helen Mccrory
Brian Koppelman
Damian Lewis
Paul Giamatti
Daniel Breaker
Corey Stoll
Damian Lewis' exit makes sense for Billions

"Through the show’s run, Chuck and Axe have gone through every step on the ally/enemy spectrum," says Steve Greene. "While the two were never friends — this season’s lingering animus is probably the best proof, in hindsight — their shared efforts did take down common foes and set up some mutually beneficial circumstances. Despite them being back at each other’s throats in Season 5, Billions is built on mutually assured destruction. After exhausting many of its available maneuvers to head off an all-out war, continuing the show only works if one of their arsenals is transferred to another player. The Season 5 introduction of Corey Stoll turned out to be a savvy bait-and-switch (one that series showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien say was in place well before the season’s pandemic production hiatus). For a show built on the lives and preoccupations of The .1 percent, Stoll’s Mike Prince arrived as a potential new way of looking at wealth. At first, he didn’t seem to have Axe’s lust for financial conquest, and he certainly didn’t have the ostentatious flair of Wags (David Costabile). Here was the show’s best chance to present a billionaire who wasn’t a policy failure." ALSO: How David Costabile's Wags became the hedonistic heart of Billions.
Billions will be much poorer without Damian Lewis

They’ve finally given the chop to Axe. The series finale of brilliantly barking high-finance drama Billions has concluded with Damian Lewis’s hedge fund bad-boy Bobby Axelrod jetting into the sunset. Or, more accurately, jetting off to a tax haven in Switzerland. Upon disembarking he received his new Swiss passport, set his jaw laconically and strutted into the horizon.
Damian Lewis Departs From Starring In 'Billions' After 5 Seasons, Is This The End For The Showtime Series?

After five seasons, Damian Lewis' character as Bobby Axelrod ended as he departed from Showtime's series, "Billion." The Emmy winner actor ended his contract with the high finance drama produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. One of the showrunners, Koppelman, thanked Lewis for being a part of the show for the past seasons by tweeting, "What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian!"
Damian Lewis Opens Up About Billions Exit, Opportunity to 'Maybe' Return

Bobby Axelrod’s story had been told, and that, Damian Lewis says, is why he parted ways with Showtime’s Billions after five seasons. In Sunday night’s Season 5 finale, Axe went on the lam in Switzerland to escape the legal reach of Paul Giamatti’s State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. Said Axelrod to rival billionaire Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.”
Billions : Lewis out, Season 6 coming January 23

“Billions” fans will now be aware that Damian Lewis has departed the hit Showtime series. The sixth season, to set January 23, sees Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince assuming his place. Daniel Breaker (”Girls5eva”), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of Michael Prince (Stoll), has...
