McKewon: If the run game continues to rock, the Huskers could roll

LINCOLN — Nouredin Nouili didn’t know how many friends and family stayed up in his home country to watch his first start as Nebraska’s left guard. After all, NU’s 56-7 smashing of Northwestern kicked off about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. By the time he talked to the Husker media, though, it was closer to dawn and his phone was possibly blowing up with texts over what he and his linemates did stateside Saturday night.