Re “Milley: Afghan war was a ‘failure’” (Sept. 29):. What a terrible fiasco in Afghanistan and worse yet our top military official and the secretary of defense are defending it. We all thought that serving in the military was a way to show loyalty and truthfulness to your country. We were willing to put our lives on the line to stand for these principles of correctness. It is a sad surprise to see the highest representatives of the military lie to Congress and lie to the entire nation just to cover their behinds. They should resign immediately, but as cowards and liars as they are, they all claim they will not resign. Unfortunately, we also have a president with no guts and no moral principles; he should have fired all the top military officers and the defense secretary long ago. We have to vote all of them out of office and put some responsible people in.

