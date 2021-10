I'll admit it: I've found myself tempted to switch browsers more than a few times lately. Let me offer up a little context on my near-transgressions: I've relied on Chrome for longer than I can remember at this point. Standard story, I know, right? But it's true: By and large, Chrome gives me everything I want in a browser and then some. We're very much in the comfortable marriage phase of our relationship: Sure, the initial thrill of the courtship might be gone, but we know each other inside and out now. And we've gained a level of trust, familiarity, and comfort that's tough to replicate.

