CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Kroger offers COVID-19 vaccine, flu shots

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n0LI_0cGPZBf400

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health and Wellness announced that all pharmacy and Little Clinic locations are now offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to the communities of Dayton, Greater Cincinnati, and Northern Kentucky.

The company said it has started a ‘vaccine power hour’ during the first hour of business where locations are dedicated to only provide flu, COVID-19 and other vaccines.

“With the flu season quickly approaching, it is important to remind our population about the importance of getting your flu shot, and your COVID-19 vaccine if not yet vaccinated to help protect against severe illness,” said Ryan Davis, Kroger Health & Wellness Division Leader. “Getting both vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting sick with COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter.”

Patients can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time , the release said.

Vax-2-School opens Monday: Here’s what you need to know

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. The release said vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

The release said it is recommended that individuals receive the flu vaccine by the end of October

Click here to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or here to make an appointment for your flu shot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,310 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Oct. 7, the state is reporting a total of 1,452,096 (+6,310) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 74,943 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,636 (+27) ICU admissions. A total of 6,351,910 Ohioans — 54.34% […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Vaccines
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Health
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Miami Valley lunch programs struggle with supply shortages

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Several school districts across the Miami Valley are being impacted by supply chain problems due to the pandemic, and cafeteria staff are navigating recent shortages. “We never know from week to week what is going to be available,” said Kathleen Housman, nutrition services manager at Fairborn City Schools. While the supply […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Health Officials: ‘We need your help now more than ever’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medical leaders from hospitals across the Miami Valley spoke Thursday about the continuing rise of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the region and its impact on healthcare workers at hospitals in the Dayton area. For the last three weeks hospitals in the Miami Valley have maintained...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Little Clinic#Cdc
WDTN

PHOTOS: Pandemic time capsule buried in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health finally completed its 100th-anniversary celebration with the burial and dedication of a time capsule on Friday, October 8. According to a release by GCPH, the 100th anniversary was celebrated last year in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the time capsule ceremony was forced to be delayed. […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

When can my kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know

School-aged children could be fully vaccinated before the start of 2022 if Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech get approval to administer the shots to children as young as 5 years old under emergency use authorization.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WDTN

WDTN

869
Followers
400
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy