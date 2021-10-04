Leading Digital Publishers, Valnet and Digital Trends Media Group, Partner to Provide Targeted Audiences, Reach, and Data to Advertisers
The strategic partnership between companies works to amplify existing resources and mutually benefit clients and consumers alike. Digital Trends Media Group and Valnet Inc. (Valnet) announced a strategic partnership, combining DTMG’s extensive direct sales and creative capabilities with the extensive, brand-safe, reach of Valnet’s highly engaged audience. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can now expand their presence to over 200 million unique monthly readers.martechseries.com
Comments / 0