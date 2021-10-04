CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leading Digital Publishers, Valnet and Digital Trends Media Group, Partner to Provide Targeted Audiences, Reach, and Data to Advertisers

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strategic partnership between companies works to amplify existing resources and mutually benefit clients and consumers alike. Digital Trends Media Group and Valnet Inc. (Valnet) announced a strategic partnership, combining DTMG’s extensive direct sales and creative capabilities with the extensive, brand-safe, reach of Valnet’s highly engaged audience. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can now expand their presence to over 200 million unique monthly readers.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Blip Releases SMB Trend Data with its Blip Marketplace Index

Actionable insights on small and medium-sized business sentiment, pricing and purchasing power. Blip announces availability of its Blip Marketplace Index (Blip MI), a proprietary index reflecting purchasing trends and sentiment on Blip’s out-of-home marketplace. It is derived from millions of data points across approximately 20,000 SMB billboard budgets. As broadcast...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Veritone Signs Exclusive Deal with MediaWorks to Provide AI-Driven Insights Into Advertising Performance

Veritone, Inc., creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today that MediaWorks has licensed Veritone Attribute, a leading AI-driven application providing real-time insights into data-driven advertising performance. As New Zealand’s leading radio and outdoor media company, MediaWorks’ network reaches more than 2.5 million weekly listeners and has more than 5,000 outdoor touchpoints nationwide.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InMarket Launches it’s Next Generation Lift Conversion Index® (LCI) Attribution Tool to Optimize and Manage Campaigns from Impression to Purchase

InMarket’s visit and sales attribution functionality-including incremental sales, sales lift and more-provide actionable intelligence and improved return-on-advertising spend. InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is launching the next generation of attribution with it’s enhanced Lift Conversion Index (LCI), offering a 360-degree view of a campaigns true...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data#Advertisers#Digital Publishers#Valnet Inc#Dtmg#Martech Interview
martechseries.com

Toch.ai Raises Close to $12 Million in Series A to Transform Digital Video Content Industry

AI Solution Addresses $224B+ Digital Video Content and Digital Video Ad Industry’s Biggest Pain Points: Manual Processes, Engagement and Monetization. Toch.ai, an AI-driven SaaS platform that is revolutionizing how some of the most respected broadcasters, entertainment companies, streaming apps, media platforms, and creators globally edit and present digital video content, today announced an $11.75 million Series A funding by Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Ventureast, Huashan Capital, 9 Unicorns, Anthill Ventures, Cathexis Ventures, SOSV, Artesian and Innoven Capital backed by (Temasek and United overseas bank). The funding will be used to scale up technology infrastructure and venture expansion into global markets with specific focus on the foreign markets.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Teads Announces Strategic Data Partnership With Acxiom

Teads, the global media platform, announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil Gray,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mirakl Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Enterprise Marketplace Pioneer, Mirakl, Earns The Highest Score in Current Offering, Receiving Nine Differentiated Ratings. Mirakl, the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms Q4 2021 report. Marketing Technology News: SalonCentric to Offer Dedicated...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Forsta Enhances Data Visualisation and Reporting Capabilities on Its SaaS Platform To Further Support the Market Research and CX Insights Industries

New features unveiled to better integrate Dapresy tools with PowerPoint. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced updates to Dapresy, its award-winning data visualisation SaaS platform for the market research and customer experience (CX) insights industries. The global technology company has added new features to enhance Dapresy’s reporting capabilities across its StoryCreator and StoryTeller tools, which enable data storytellers to build compelling, impactful PowerPoint presentations in record time.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Zendesk Study Finds Customer Experience Maturity Leads to Business Resilience, Revenue Growth and Agent Retention

According to new research released today by Zendesk, Inc. in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), companies that have continued to invest in their customer experience (CX) over the past year are 10 times more likely to have maximized their resiliency during the pandemic and three times more likely to have grown their customer base year over year.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ArborXR & Matts Digital Announce Partnership to Provide Frictionless, Scalable AR/VR Technology

ArborXR, the leading enterprise AR/VR device management and content distribution platform, and AR/VR solutions distributor, Matts Digital, announced a partnership to provide frictionless extended reality (XR) solutions at scale in Europe and beyond. With ArborXR’s mobile device management (MDM) software, Matts Digital will help companies securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset user experience. The partnership illustrates an accelerated shift to remote work and training amid the pandemic.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ID5 Appoints Jessica Werner as Senior Director of Publisher Development and Rafael Marti as Head of Legal

ID5, the leading identity solutions provider for digital advertising, has appointed Jessica Werner as senior director of publisher development and Rafael Marti as head of legal. Werner will be responsible for leading ID5’s business development efforts towards media owners globally as well as directing the existing business with publishers. Marti will drive the legal strategy for data and technology transactions and the development and roll-out of products and services globally.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Circa’s New Product Helps Companies Track DEI Metrics

Circa is pleased to announce the launch of a new product, DEI Strategy, Analytics, and Engagement, powered by OurOffice. The SaaS-based solution is a cost-effective and efficient way to enhance workplace culture with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plan, powerful analytics, and a safe environment for employee voices. DEI Strategy, Analytics, and Engagement focuses on transforming workplace culture while driving business results through its all-in-one DEI turnkey solution.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Landmark Credit Union and Clinc Launch Conversational AI Chatbot Clinc’s Artificial Intelligence technology to enable Web & Mobile customer support

Clinc, the leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for Banking, today announced that Landmark Credit Union launched Clinc’s Virtual Banking Agent. The new voice and text-enabled chatbot enhances the experience for Landmark’s 370,000+ members seeking convenient, 24/7 access to information and support resources via the credit union’s website. Landmark is the first credit union in Wisconsin to offer Clinc’s innovative technology to its members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

Doug Hillary Joins Course5 Intelligence as Strategic Advisor

Doug will provide strategic direction on product development, customer acquisition, and growth, with a focus on the technology sector. Course5 Intelligence, a leading global analytics and AI company, has announced the addition of senior technology leader and advisor, Doug Hillary, to the company’s Strategic Advisory Board. In this role, Doug will support the executive leadership team in strategy development, go-to-market offerings, customer acquisition, and growth, with a focus on the technology sector.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Entrust Celebrates Milestones and Previews the Road Ahead for Customers, Partners and the Security Industry

Just over one year since rebranding in September 2020, identity, payments and data protection leader Entrust this week previewed upcoming innovations and reviewed key milestones from a pivotal year. These include three strategic acquisitions, as well as new products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and simplifying security for customers and partners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sensorium Launches Wakatta — A Polkadot-compatible Blockchain For Creating Upgradable NFTs

Sensorium DLT, a division of the technology company behind the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, announced the development of Wakatta — a new blockchain that will serve the needs of the broad entertainment industry through innovative NFT types and a set of growth-oriented business solutions. “As pioneers in bridging real-world, high-quality entertainment...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

CapabilitySource and BMO GAM Speak on Marketing Successes at Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit

Leading financial services marketers benefited from two days of conversation and strategies to support modern digital marketing solutions in a regulated industry. CapabilitySource leadership shared recent successes and strategy insights at the Digital Marketing for Financial Services (DMFS) Midwest Summit. The company served as a gold sponsor and speaker at the virtual conference, which featured speakers from leaders of the industry such as Charles Schwab, Prudential, and CapabilitySource client, Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management (BMO GAM).
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Raydiant’s Adentro Partnership Brings Better Marketing Reach and Performance to Brick and Mortars

Leading digital signage and experience platform provider, Raydiant, has joined forces with WiFi-powered marketing platform Adentro to bring valuable customer insights to brick-and-mortar customers. The Adentro marketing suite pairs with the guest WiFi network in physical business locations to create a closed-loop marketing platform and attribution system. The WiFi connection...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy