Eric Dier impressed with Tottenham’s reaction against Aston Villa

By PA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Dier believes Tottenham showed the right reaction to their recent slump in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Spurs ended a three-game losing streak against Villa, thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener and Matt Targett’s own goal. It had been a tough time for them as back-to-back 3-0 defeats to...

Eric Dier
Dean Smith
Ollie Watkins
Sports
