Eric Dier impressed with Tottenham’s reaction against Aston Villa

It was by no means a pretty game of football or one that spoke of victors showing their worth. But as Tottenham Hotspur triumphed 2-1 over Aston Villa, ending a run of three successive defeats, aesthetics mattered very little.The catalyst of this about-turn was a familiar face. Son Heung-min provided Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener then registered a second assist when his devilish cross forced Matt Targett into an own goal as he tried and failed to clear ahead of Lucas Moura. The Villa left-back had earlier laid on Ollie Watkins’s first goal of the season which momentarily drew the Midlands side...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO