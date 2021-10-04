CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuno Espirito Santo's contract allows Tottenham to release him next summer - report

By FourFourTwo Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham will have the chance to release Nuno Espirito Santo from his two-year contract next summer, according to reports. It took Spurs 72 days to find a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho in the summer, with Nuno finally installed in the hot seat on June 30. The Portuguese appeared to...

Nuno Espirito Santo issues Tottenham injury update ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

Tottenham injury update: Lucas Moura cleared, Steven Bergwijn not okay yet for Arsenal clash. Speaking in the pre-match press conference (h/t Football.london), Nuno Espirito Santo has issued an injury update on Tottenham Hotspur duo, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn ahead of the Arsenal clash. While the situation regarding Lucas was encouraging, the same could not be said for Bergwijn.
Mikel Arteta dedicates win to Arsenal fans as Nuno Espirito Santo delivers brutally honest Tottenham verdict

Mikel Arteta dedicated Arsenal's emphatic north London derby victory to the club's supporters after they generated an atmosphere as special as his side's performance against Tottenham. Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all struck in a dominant first-half blitz as the Gunners leapfrogged Spurs in the Premier League...
Harry Redknapp claims Nuno Espirito Santo has the 'dream' job managing Tottenham but urges Spurs coach to fix their set piece woes ahead of Sunday's crunch derby with Arsenal

Harry Redknapp has described the Tottenham manager's role as a 'dream' job in football but has urged Nuno Espirito Santo to sort out Spurs' set piece woes ahead of Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal. Tottenham head into this weekend's Emirates Stadium showpiece event with the Gunners in questionable form,...
Harry Kane says he was not expecting to come on before scoring a second half hat-trick in Tottenham's win over Mura as Nuno Espirito Santo admits his team 'needed the energy'

Harry Kane admitted he had not been expecting to come off the bench before scoring a second half hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-1 victory over Mura. The striker, along with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura, was left out of the starting XI for the UEFA Conference League group match as Nuno Espirito Santo named a second string team.
Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham boss insists he was told club's philosophy when he took charge in June

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo insists he was told the club's philosophy when he took charge in June but is determined to win over disgruntled supporters. Spurs have lost three consecutive Premier League games to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal after their protracted search for a new manager ended with the appointment of the 47-year-old on June 30.
Tottenham 'still want Mauricio Pochettino to return' after missing out on him in the summer and would 'SACK under-fire Nuno Espirito Santo if the PSG boss became available'

Tottenham reportedly still want Mauricio Pochettino to return as manager and will line up another move for him should Nuno Espirito Santo be sacked from his job. The Portuguese coach is under huge pressure at Spurs following a woeful run of form that has seen drop into the bottom half of the Premier League.
Nuno Espirito Santo is NOT to blame for Tottenham's woeful recent form, claims former boss Harry Redknapp and insists his old club is 'badly missing characters and leaders' after dismal loss to Arsenal

Blaming Nuno Espirito Santo for Tottenham's recent struggles is 'unfair', insists former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp - who says the squad simply isn't good enough and lacks 'leaders and characters'. Spurs began the season superbly - winning their first three games to rise to the summit of the table -...
David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
Half a dozen clubs to participate in safe standing trial next year

Six clubs have applied to take part in a safe standing trial due to start on January 1, the Sports Grounds Safety Authority has announced. Applications to participate in the pilot programme, which will run until the end of the season, were received from clubs in the Premier League and the Championship, the SGSA said.
Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici vows they can build something 'really, really big' after a slow start to Nuno Espirito Santo's reign... as the Italian hopes to recreate his success at Juventus in north London

Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Fabio Paratici, Italy, Juventus F.C., Nuno Espírito Santo, Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero, Mauricio Pochettino, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior. Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici insists all the conditions are in place for the club to build something 'really, really big'. The Italian has been...
