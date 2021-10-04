CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Why Southern California is generally better prepared for drought than Northern California

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern California receives more annual rain and snow than Southern California, with 75% of the state's precipitation falling in the watersheds north of Sacramento. Yet amid a drought, it seems people in the north are conserving water by letting their lawns turn brown and taking shorter showers as districts and municipalities impose mandatory water-use restrictions, while urban areas of the arid south are lush and green with well-watered gardens and lawns.

Comments / 35

empath
10d ago

Because Southern California gets all our(Northern California) water!!!! Stop the canals that take our water to So Cal and then let’s see how better prepared they are.

Reply(2)
18
BB Islander
10d ago

Because Newsom continues to pour billions of dollars on the bullet train that nobody wants instead of building water reservoirs.

Reply(1)
14
+1 Guest
10d ago

The Bay Area gets it's DRINKING water from the Eastern and Northern parts of the state!! The western and Southern parts grow the food and make our clothes!! They cannot. live without water to drink!! We cannot live without food to eat!! But the Western and Southern people's of the state think they are better, smarter, and richer people so they try to DICTATE to the people of the Northern and Eastern parts of the state!! It could be "A WIN WIN" for ALL concerned!! But!! It could also be "A LOSE LOSE" for ALL concerned if those people in the western and Southern parts of the state don't wake up and get EDUCATED!! The might get educated the, hard way!!🤔😡😠

Reply
9
 

