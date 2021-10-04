Why Southern California is generally better prepared for drought than Northern California
Northern California receives more annual rain and snow than Southern California, with 75% of the state's precipitation falling in the watersheds north of Sacramento. Yet amid a drought, it seems people in the north are conserving water by letting their lawns turn brown and taking shorter showers as districts and municipalities impose mandatory water-use restrictions, while urban areas of the arid south are lush and green with well-watered gardens and lawns.www.sfgate.com
