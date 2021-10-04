Sad reflection on society

Have a look at a map of Aspen from 1893. See that big beautiful Hallam Lake? No fancy concrete dam, no dredging with heavy equipment necessary. The beavers had kept that lake in existence for hundreds of years and would have for hundreds more. Except their homes were stolen by a so called “center for environmental studies?” How ridiculous. The fact they have just taken a large investment from a budget that should go toward conservation, that should protect the environment, to instead destroy the environment is shameful. To kill fish and beaver, destroy habitat and a living web of algae, to disturb birds and the hundreds of geese that use that lake ... displaced with destruction, noise pollution, heavy equipment and dredging? This is yet another disgusting example of the corruption of environmental NGOs. Some sweetheart deal for an excavation contractor and engineers getting paid to keep telling the obvious lie — demonstrated by the global destruction of the environment by our society — that humans can do it better than nature.