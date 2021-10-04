CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Duterte’s daughter rebuffs offer, but door open in Philippines presidential race

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter has no intention of joining her father’s party or being its flag-bearer, her spokesperson said on Monday, adding to the twists surrounding next year’s presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation. Duterte said on Sunday he will not run for office https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-president-duterte-says-he-is-retiring-politics-2021-10-02...

