Duterte’s daughter rebuffs offer, but door open in Philippines presidential race

The Nobel Peace Prize sometimes recognizes groundbreaking efforts to resolve seemingly intractable conflicts, such as once-sworn enemies who sat down and brokered an end to war. In other years, the recipient is someone who promoted human rights at great personal cost. The prestigious award also can serve as a not-so-subtle message to authoritarian governments and leaders that the world is watching. What does the selection of two journalists, Maria Ressa 58, of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov, 59, of Russia, say about freedom of expression and the history of dissent in the countries of the 2021 peace prize...

ASIA ・ 17 HOURS AGO