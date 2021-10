One of the oldest LGBTQ bars and an institution in San Francisco’s leather scene has been given historic landmark status. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the long-awaited landmark status for the SF Eagle. The iconic SoMa saloon at 12th and Harrison streets has been the longest-operating SoMa leather LGBTQ space — but has been battling an uncertain future after more than a year of closure due to the pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO