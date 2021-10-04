Totally Up To Date

Is Apple really done with announcing new gear for the rest of the year? After a (can we say... kind of underwhelming?) brief "California Streaming" event back in mid-September, it looked like only iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch fans were the only ones treated to any concrete updates. The last of those updates are coming into fruition as we head into the fall, with details finally dropping on the Apple Watch Series 7's actual release date (more info on that down below) on top of the already-released iPhone 13 and redesigned iPad Mini. Is there more in the tank for Apple in the near future? Rumors are circulating that we might be building towards a surprise Mac-related event in the next few weeks, but only time will tell. Not to toot our own horn, but if you'd like to stay on top of any new Apple-related rumors and product releases, the best thing you can do is read our tech section... and, of course, read Today in Gear.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO