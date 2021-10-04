CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Totally Up To Date

By Jane Bailey
thedailywtf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year was 2015. Erik was working for LibCo, a company that offered management software for public libraries. The software managed inventory, customer tracking, fine calculations, and everything else the library needed to keep track of their books. This included, of course, a huge database with all book titles known to the entire library system.

thedailywtf.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

5 steps to keep your email up to date

Yes, I know what you are thinking when you read the headline of this article: "That is impossible!". And believe me I understand you, because in my time as an entrepreneur in the world of communication and public relations, I managed to process, effectively, more than 1500 emails every day from Monday to Friday.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Stay Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases

Is Apple really done with announcing new gear for the rest of the year? After a (can we say... kind of underwhelming?) brief "California Streaming" event back in mid-September, it looked like only iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch fans were the only ones treated to any concrete updates. The last of those updates are coming into fruition as we head into the fall, with details finally dropping on the Apple Watch Series 7's actual release date (more info on that down below) on top of the already-released iPhone 13 and redesigned iPad Mini. Is there more in the tank for Apple in the near future? Rumors are circulating that we might be building towards a surprise Mac-related event in the next few weeks, but only time will tell. Not to toot our own horn, but if you'd like to stay on top of any new Apple-related rumors and product releases, the best thing you can do is read our tech section... and, of course, read Today in Gear.
ELECTRONICS
Dallas News

Please keep your computer up to date

I received an email from a reader this week about a recent malware column. “I read your article from two weeks ago about installing Malware Bytes on my four-year-old iMac, but when I tried to install it, I got a message stating I needed MacOS version 10.15 or higher. My version is 10.11.6 and there were no updates available. Am I doing something wrong?”
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Amazon has discounted its Echo dot and Ring doorbell bundle by 50% ahead of Black Friday

With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making is the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up To Date#Management Software#Software Update#Libco#Time#The World Wide Web
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Jhon Adil

Elon Musk changes the destiny of Shiba Inu within 24 Hours

All have changed within 24 hours by a single Tweet of Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu has risen by 45.63% to $000.00001588 in the last 24 hours. The spectacular coin rally came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on social media about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.
Business Insider

Insider Events

Discover live and virtual events at Insider. Connect with Insider reporters and editors. Subscribe today for our exclusive events.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
goodmenproject.com

My Toxic Trait Is Signing Up for Dating Apps and Then Deleting Them

I gave grief time to do its work. My relationship came to an end, and I found myself in this place of surrender — perhaps for the first time in my life. I’ve never been one to easily let go, but I found that love isn’t always getting our way. Sometimes, it’s honoring other people’s choices and doing the only thing left for us to do. So, I’m moving on.
INTERNET
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy