Norris opens up on mental health struggles during debut F1 season

In an interview with PWInsider, Eddie Kingston spoke about his struggle with mental illness, wrestling Minoru Suzuki in New York and more. Here are highlights:. On wrestling Minoru Suzuki in the main event of AEW Rampage in New York: “I know. I am drained, I am drained, I am emotionally, mentally, physically, after Suzuki started beating me up and Lance started beating me up, drained. That’s it, that’s all I can tell you, drained. [The match] means the world to me. It was like I was in there with four pillars. It was like I was in there with The Three Musketeers in New Japan. It was everything. It was everything to me. I cracked a smile in the middle of going back and forth with Suzuki in the ring. And you know me, Mike, I don’t smile when I fight. I’m just trying to get in there and fight. But I just cracked a little smile like, “Yeah, let’s go. I was born to this.” I actually felt, at the end of the night when I sat in the locker room by myself, after the adrenaline wore off and I had tears in my eyes, running down my face, thinking of this 20-year-career, it will be 20 years in October. Thinking about this 20-year-career and thinking about everybody who was there with me and everybody who has passed away who I knew, who was with me, and everybody who wasn’t with me, and all this stuff, I just broke down in tears, I couldn’t believe it. I could not believe it. And then in my head I went like this, Mike, you know me. I went, “Okay, on to the next one.”

