CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Norris opens up on mental health struggles during debut F1 season

By Jonathan Noble
Autosport Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLaren driver, who came close to winning the recent Russian Grand Prix, says that the jovial image that he has carried with him throughout his career does not tell the true story of feelings he had a few years ago. He added that he carried doubts that he was...

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
motorsportmagazine.com

The Russian roulette wheel that cost Norris a debut F1 win

In the game of Russian roulette the Sochi weather presented to everyone, some lost and some won. Lando Norris lost what was shaping up as his first grand prix victory a day after having sealed his first pole position, but then the rain came with five laps to go. It was an agonising decision whether to try to hang on with his slicks or do as his McLaren team was imploring him and pit for intermediates. It’s obvious in hindsight he chose wrong, but in the moment there was no obvious right or wrong for drivers or teams. For the driver it was about reacting to the conditions right in front of him in the moment – and it seemed the rain was dying out. For the team it was about reading the lines of a weather radar and trying to translate that to lap time comparisons of the two types of tyre. Not an exact science.
MOTORSPORTS
411mania.com

Eddie Kingston Says His Mental Health Is Always A Struggle, But He Embraces The Struggle

In an interview with PWInsider, Eddie Kingston spoke about his struggle with mental illness, wrestling Minoru Suzuki in New York and more. Here are highlights:. On wrestling Minoru Suzuki in the main event of AEW Rampage in New York: “I know. I am drained, I am drained, I am emotionally, mentally, physically, after Suzuki started beating me up and Lance started beating me up, drained. That’s it, that’s all I can tell you, drained. [The match] means the world to me. It was like I was in there with four pillars. It was like I was in there with The Three Musketeers in New Japan. It was everything. It was everything to me. I cracked a smile in the middle of going back and forth with Suzuki in the ring. And you know me, Mike, I don’t smile when I fight. I’m just trying to get in there and fight. But I just cracked a little smile like, “Yeah, let’s go. I was born to this.” I actually felt, at the end of the night when I sat in the locker room by myself, after the adrenaline wore off and I had tears in my eyes, running down my face, thinking of this 20-year-career, it will be 20 years in October. Thinking about this 20-year-career and thinking about everybody who was there with me and everybody who has passed away who I knew, who was with me, and everybody who wasn’t with me, and all this stuff, I just broke down in tears, I couldn’t believe it. I could not believe it. And then in my head I went like this, Mike, you know me. I went, “Okay, on to the next one.”
WWE
ESPN

Lando Norris was 'depressed a lot of the time' as an F1 rookie

Lando Norris has opened up once again about the mental health struggles he faced when he made his Formula One debut in 2019, revealing how much he struggled with depression and anxiety. Norris, 21, has become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness in recent years. One of the grid's...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#F1#Mclaren#Red Bull#Russian#Itv#Formula
racingnews365.com

Will Norris get his maiden F1 win in 2021?

While Lando Norris' hopes of claiming his maiden F1 win this season will largely depend on the nature of the remaining circuits, the F1 Nation crew believe McLaren have established themselves as the best of the rest behind Mercedes and Red Bull. A rain shower in the closing stages proved...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Norris was ‘depressed a lot of the time’ in F1 debut season

LONDON (Reuters) – McLaren’s Lando Norris spoke frankly about mental health on Monday and admitted he had regularly felt depressed early in his Formula One career, when he questioned whether he was good enough. Norris was the youngest British driver in Formula One history when he debuted as a 19-year-old...
SPORTS
Motorsport.com

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

F1's teams are currently flat out working on the new rules era that comes in for next year. The aim of the radical ground effect cars is to try to allow cars to run much closer together in battle, which should have a benefit for making overtaking easier. But the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Remember the buzz about “a secret meeting” between Sebastian Vettel and Otmar Szafnauer last summer?  A four-time world champion, left a free agent by Ferrari, was spotted in a parking lot at the Silverstone circuit jumping in the car belonging to the boss of the soon-to-be Aston Martin team, just a few hundred meters away from its factory.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down

Ahead of the penultimate round of the season last weekend, Walkenhorst driver Marco Wittmann had been sitting second in the championship behind Liam Lawson with two victories and five podium finishes, and an unbroken run of points finishes since Race 1 at Monza. But the German driver’s hopes of adding...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

McLaren hopeful F1's 2022 calendar will help avoid burnout risk

F1 is set to publish its 2022 schedule on 15 October, after the next meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. Speaking this week, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that F1 was aiming for 23 races, which would be slotted in to a more compact timeframe than this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez’s record on American circuits in MotoGP is truly something to behold. Since the 2012 Indianapolis Grand Prix when he was in Moto2, the eight-time grand prix world champion has won on US soil on every single occasion bar once – when he crashed out of a commanding lead at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Alpine to run two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024

The Groupe Renault brand’s entry will be designed around an Oreca chassis and powered by an Alpine engine developed at its Viry-Chatillon base. It has committed to WEC’s Hypercar category for four years from 2024, and will join rival manufacturers Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche in using the global LMDh platform.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christopher Eccleston was ‘convinced he was about to die’ amid mental health struggles

Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing that he was once convinced he was “going to die”.The Doctor Who star recalled his experience during a candid interview with The Big Issue vendor Clive, who is based in Devon.Eccleston said that he had “nearly lost everything” after he was admitted to hospital with severe clinical depression in 2016.The 57-year-old said: “I think the received idea about people who sell The Big Issue is that they’ve never had a ‘successful life’...“But I discovered that when I had severe clinical depression and I was hospitalised, I nearly lost everything....
MENTAL HEALTH
Autosport Online

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

In fact, the push by F1 and the FIA to ensure that teams don't overdevelop aero have led to concerns that the new regulations have restricted design freedoms too much. The fear is that with so many compliance boxes, and increased used of more standard parts, that all the 2022 cars will looks the same, and the best outfit won't be able to prove its brilliance.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system

Ferrari debuted an updated hybrid system for its F1 power unit on Charles Leclerc’s car at the Russian GP, with the Monegasque driver duly serving a back of the grid penalty for the Sochi race, while the Italian team confirmed Sainz would receive the upgrade later this season. In the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Racing in F1 is easy, right? All they do is drive in circles for a bit and try not to hit anything. Or any-one. Well, if you really think that then - like Honda’s 2008 livery - I’m afraid you’re all kinds of wrong. Today, only hours in the gym and a super-healthy diet will give you a chance when the lights go out. This is what it takes to become a modern F1 driver.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why Williams isn't getting lost in its own F1 "hubris"

In fact, where once it would have been simply happy to get a single car into the top 10, its run of results since has left it with a healthy 23-point tally right now. Looking well clear of Haas and Alfa Romeo, Williams should feel pretty secure behind Aston Martin in the constructors' championship barring any freak circumstances.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What can Formula 1 do to make sure promising young drivers can get a seat in F1? The pinnacle of motorsport has a problem where there just aren't enough seats available to introduce the young talents of Oscar Piastri, Guanyu Zhou, more, and some of the best drivers in recent years are the youngsters - looking at you Leclerc, Russell, Norris et al. Jessica McFadyen takes a look at the F2 logjam, and sees whether there's anything Formula 1 can do to get fresh talent into races.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Rins “was trying to survive” in COTA MotoGP race

The 2019 Circuit of the Americas winner made a lightning start from seventh on the grid to run fourth at the first corner, before scything into third later on the opening lap. But his charge for the podium didn’t last long as he quickly slid back, eventually finishing 11.098 seconds behind race winner Marc Marquez.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy