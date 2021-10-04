Member Info for rarseinababylon

RE: Not worth reading this BB niw sadly...09 Feb 2021 21:55. You’ve dragged me out of the shadows with your disappointing and wrong view of this board. This one of the best there is with some regular contributors that disseminate some excellent insight and research to the rest of us who are happy to make the best of any proper information offered. This isn’t to say that we base our investment decisions on it but it all helps to build a picture.