Member Info for rarseinababylon

 4 days ago

RE: Not worth reading this BB niw sadly...09 Feb 2021 21:55. You’ve dragged me out of the shadows with your disappointing and wrong view of this board. This one of the best there is with some regular contributors that disseminate some excellent insight and research to the rest of us who are happy to make the best of any proper information offered. This isn’t to say that we base our investment decisions on it but it all helps to build a picture.

Member Info for RumCaner77

Hi all. Holder since April. Finally coming together and can't wait to see the doubters/detractors put in their place. Just wish I'd got money spare to buy at this price. Avg 0.428 with 2.2 Mill shares. So hopefully in next few years I can kiss the day job goodbye. Sun, sea and budgeriegarshere we COME! ??????
Member Info for Firwood

Lol, still doesn’t get it, you cannot vote if you are not a holder and all these folk here claim not to hold, so no voting for any of them….. unless of course they do hold, in which case they bought years ago….. ouch, no wonder they’re so bitter…. RE:...
Member Info for Paul2021

Its not a daft question. A major company may be the parent company to a stand alone operation carrying the same name.
Member Info for Bruce_buy_sell

I agree, main focus is lithium, with not much time going on to Gold. Once they have the assay results i would imagine they would want to sell them off to help fund the lithium project.
Member Info for DMagee1989

1st month of being back listed was always going to result in a fair few bad weeks of selling. a lot of investors may think it's a share to stay away from, but myself and many others have been here from the 0.008 days so i'm staying well put. Good luck for the rest of the day folks. looks like a juicy start.
Member Info for RockyRider

They don't care. They will be selling with a 5% profit and doing the same thing to a different share tomorrow. I still very much believe in this concept. I also understand it must take time to roll out. That's why all these rampers have had me so vexed over recent months.
Member Info for Itaforever

Thanks 600 I always like to read your posts. Thank you so much for sharing excellent researchers. I was introduced to invest last year and was thinking to give it up. Your advice kept me going. Best wishes. GLA. Nasdaq24 Sep 2021 09:34. Who cares about Nas. We were better...
Member Info for Citytilidie

I see you keep liking your own posts Buster Gonad :) - you must have made a tidy sum this week with your 1.5% of the company ! - presumably as a large holder you will be joining us at the 1p party ? - we are all dying to meet you.
Member Info for SmithKowalski

Last time we went up 50% in a week we dropped straight down,, yet this time it feels like finally all the positive results and expected news flow could give us that move above 0,9 .. GLA. RE: bioMSAR test results better than expected03 Sep 2021 09:02. Really minimil??? attracts...
Member Info for fali41

Is that why the initial contract was only £4.7m? Was this a stop gap until the dispute was sorted? My assumption is the dispute is not the issue but the forward contract arrangements being arranged. Surely Nova want to ensure any future contract is water tight!. Back IN!24 Sep 2021...
Member Info for Candi_Cane

There are some key MGov meetings in early November ahead of a conference later in the month. Believe me, if the other parties knew CLON was part of the YLB 9, the they would have driven the SP up here with rampant buying, lumewise those close the company would be too.
Member Info for Dr_DMS

Its weird that most of ODX venting is done via twitter, but most of NCYT is via this board... I've never seen Nova post on this board, so why not use Twitter....? Much more likely to been seen by them, even though they won't bother responding to anything!. RE: The...
Member Info for Clairabella

The Stag gang gatherings are very friendly and welcoming. An opportunity to ask questions and engage in conversations and learn from each other. It is a great opportunity to put a face to a pseudonym. See you there. Clairabella.
Member Info for Storey89

I get the point but if you want to invest in well run companies that have all their ducks in a row you aren’t going to land 10 baggers, that’s what the FTSE is for. Everyone has their reasons why they’re here. Blue day!24 Sep 2021 20:07. Almost forgot we...
Member Info for RJWalsh

I don't blame you, I did the same earlier too. I think stock up while the goings good!
Member Info for Slippery1

EL Bob is just a humble builder trying to look clever. A gambler always tells you about their big wins, never about their losses.
Member Info for GarryParry

LOLed at your post Jhonboy. I hope the retirement and your excitement about AFC is keeping you out of the wife's hair :-) Results have been affirming for those believing in this company (like me). Anyone into 'trading' ought to get out now. This is certainly a LTH for me.
Member Info for Piemaker

I prefer Ledzeps perspective, as a corporate recruiter. They will only appoint internally if their initial prospect is a No. So if they appoint internally I would expect it to be interim and be a negative. Time will tell.
Member Info for danl90

For the life of me I can’t find the breakdown of this was and why this is split out on the results summaries. I had known but can’t find. If someone could share a link? Thanks.
Member Info for horse.mouth

Maxdba you are living in fantasy land if you think that there is any possibility that Abba or anything connected to Abba would have anything at all to do with Napster, or Melody VR or anything or anyone connected to Matchet, they have far, far better opportunities than that, get real and stop posting your dreams, they are pathetic and demoralising.
